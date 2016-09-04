Over 3,000 participate in Kids Bowl Free summer program

By registering online an additional 327 family passes allowed parents to bowl with their children in the program that ran from May 15 to Aug. 15, according to John Kilpatrick, Holiday Lanes co-owner.

“The program is for kids from kindergarten through junior high,” Kilpatrick said. “We hope the kids will then move on to our Saturday morning youth league and enter tournaments, but in the past the conversion rate has been low.”

Junior tournaments pay cash prizes, which must be kept in escrow accounts for bowlers from age 5 to 18, at which time they can be applied to college scholarships.

“Nationwide as much as $31 million is held to be paid out at college age,” Kilpatrick said. “That’s a lot more money available than most athletes in sports like baseball can access. The trouble is that most parents don't learn of the scholarship funds until their kids are 11 or 12 years old, and then they're competing on borrowed time.”

The Kids Bowl Free cards are distributed in April and May by the Parents-Teachers Association to all schools in Washington and Carter Counties.