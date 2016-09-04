Happenings in your community

Throughout September, Milligan College will present an exhibit from Teresa Crowe, of Knoxville, who will showcase her collage, mixed media and found object assemblages and boxes.

The exhibition will be in the Milligan Art Gallery in Derthick Hall, and a closing show reception will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 2-4 p.m. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

“To make something out of discarded objects can be a challenge,” said Crowe, “but it is a great joy to use those forgotten objects in new and thought-provoking ways.”

Crowe’s work has been shown at the Knoxville Hope auction, the Knoxville Dogwood Arts festival, the Knoxville Arts Council, Laurel and Havonic galleries in the Knoxville Candy factory, and on WATE TV's “Live at Five” program.

For more information on Milligan arts events, visit www.milligan.edu/arts.

Hardin Park Cruise-in set in Greeneville

The 5th Annual Hardin Park Cruise-in will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Hardin Park in Greeneville, TN.

The event’s featured vehicle will be the Defiant EV3 Roadster, an all-electric, retro- looking auto cycle. The brainchild of John McMillan of Morristown, this purpose-built three-passenger vehicle favors the early ’30s Ford Model A’s, but with a three-wheeled design.

The show is open to all cars, trucks, bikes and farm tractors. Registration will be $10 for entrants. The public will be admitted at no charge. Food, games and music will be on site.

Trophies for best club participation and park manager’s choice will be presented. Dash plaques will be provided to the first 100 entrants.

For more information, including space for vendors, call Tony Bible at 423-639-4442, Kendall Bowers at 423-639-5819 or Herb Plemons at 423-306-5751.

Speedwell Cemetery cleanup day set

Volunteers are needed to prepare Speedwell Cemetery for the winter months during an event Saturday, Oct. 8, at 9 a.m.

The cemetery’s Board of Trustees ask that volunteers bring: equipment to clean the cemetery; clip and trim the trees and bushes; and trash bags to put debris and trash in for the day.

For more information on the cemetery or the cleanup day, contact Elaine Cantrell at 423-257-2264 or Chad Fred Bailey at chadfredb@gmail.com.

Computer classes set at Seniors Center

The Washington County Library is working with the Jonesborough Seniors Center to provide public computer classes.

The classes are taught by Richard Griffin, library director. The public is encouraged to bring their laptops, tablets or smartphones.

The class schedule is as follows: Sept. 8 at 10 a.m., “Websites for Book Lovers”; Sept. 22 at 10 a.m., “Basic Email”; Oct. 11 at 10 a.m., “Basic Email”; and Oct. 20 at 10 a.m., “Basic Blogging.”

These classes are free and open to all ages. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, or for more information, call the Seniors Center at 423-753-4781.

Gump, Clark to speak at club’s meeting

The East Tennessee State University student Entrepreneurs’ Club will welcome Louis Gump and Dr. W. Andrew Clark as its speakers on Monday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. in Room 322 of Sam Wilson Hall.

Gump will speak about the role of leadership and innovation in entrepreneurial ventures, while Clark will discuss the process of innovating new products to meet identified needs that can be solved through nutrition.

Gump is a local businessman, who was president and chairman of Smith-Higgins, a wholesale pharmaceutical distribution firm until retiring in 1988 to start Impact Management, a company working primarily with owners and managers of closely held companies.

Clark is associate dean of research and clinical practice for the College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences. He had an 18-year career with Eastman Chemical Company, where he was active in research, technical service, sales and marketing, as well as business administration.

The public is invited to this free program. Directions to Sam Wilson Hall can be found by visiting www.etsu.edu/maps. For more information, contact Mitzi Brookshear at brookshe@etsu.edu or 423-439-7444.

Senior Services offering Aeronautical Adventure

Senior Services at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., is offering an outing for adults and youth ages 10 and older who are willing to go above the clouds to seek an Aeronautical Adventure.

Vietnam Fighter Pilot Lt. Col. Bill Powley will pilot a plane ride from Tri-Cities Regional Airport on Tuesday, Oct. 18. A bus will leave at 8 a.m. from Memorial Park Community Center and will return at 1:30 p.m. Seating is limited.

This adventure is made possible by The Foundation for Flight. Powley was enshrined in the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame in 2013, and in 2010 he was awarded the prestigious A. Scott Crossfield Aerospace Education Teacher of the Year Award by the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

That same year he was the first recipient of the Aviation Person of the Year Award by the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame. Powley is a graduate of the Air Force Academy and a Vietnam veteran fighter pilot with extensive experience in the F-4, A-7 and F-16 aircraft, totaling 347 combat missions.

The cost is $26 for adults and $11 for youth. Register in person at the Memorial Park Community Center, Senior Services front desk by Oct. 11. For more information, call Jim Hastings at 423-434-6220.

Sew Crazy meeting set for Saturday

Sew Crazy will celebrate National Sewing Month as the group sews for breast cancer awareness.

Join Sew Crazy at Bernina In Stitches, 408 S. Roan St., on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 1-4 p.m. to make mastectomy aprons for breast cancer patients. All supplies will be provided.

For more information, contact Donna Horowitz 423-434-0424 or info@sew-crazy.org.

THP to conduct sobriety checkpoint

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on the week of Sept. 16 on U.S. Highway 11E in Sullivan County.

New PAC art classes to start Sept. 6

Princeton Arts Center, 2516 E. Oakland Ave., will offer ArtsyMe and MyArt classes on Tuesdays starting Sept. 6.

ArtsyMe will encourage ages 2-3 to explore, create, learn and experiment with a variety of art materials from 10-10:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per month.

MyArt will teach ages 4-5 to create fun, outrageous art projects from 1-1:30 p.m. Cost is $30 per month.

To register or for more information, call 423-283-5800.

Foundation car show and fundraiser to be held

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Buladean Community Foundation’s third annual “Car Show, BBQ and Bluegrass Fundraiser” will be held on the grounds of the Buladean Community Center, formerly the Buladean Elementary School in Buladean, North Carolina.

Over 250 cars and motorcycles are expected to participate this year. The car show will begin at 10 a.m.

Music will be held from 1-8 p.m. featuring Tim Shelton and Clay Hess, Lonesome Pines, The Wiseman Family and Rhonda Gouge, Roan Mountain Rain and Appalachian Axis. There will also be a “picking and grinning” shed for participants who would like to play along with the musicians. The shed will be open all day.

In addition to barbecue and music, a 50/50 drawing will be held, and raffle tickets will be sold for certain items. There will also be a vendors area for those who wish to sell their items, including local arts and crafts and local homegrown foods.

Registration for fall dance classes now being accepted

Appalachian Dance Academy is now taking registration for fall dance classes for ages 3 and over.

Classes are offered in ballet, lyrical, pointe, tap, jazz and tumbling.

Classes start Monday, Sept. 12.

For more information, call 282-9001 or 335-5198.

ASQ to hold dinner meeting

The public is invited to attend the dinner meeting of the American Society for Quality on Thursday, Sept. 15 at The Press Room at Food City, 335 Roller Street, Kingsport.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6. The presentation will begin at 6:30 and end at approximately 7:30.

The topic for the presentation will be “Gage R&R: A Hands On Tutorial using A Catapult and Minitab.” The speakers are Arved Harding, a senior statistical associate with Eastman Chemical Co. in Kingsport and adjunct instructor at Northeast State Community College; and Allen Cheek, an advanced statistician with Eastman Chemical Co.

ETSU to host cultural change conference

East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development is hosting the “Escape from Rape: A Cultural Change” conference on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Millennium Center.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m., followed by breakfast at 8:30 and the program from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The conference is an effort to eliminate misconceptions about rape and foster better care for victims and survivors of rape through training and educating members of the community in the prevention, response, advocacy and treatment for sexual assault victims.

Among the summit facilitators will be Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence program specialist Kayce Matthews, First Judicial District Assistant District Attorney Erin McArdle, ETSU Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Joe Sherlin and Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois.

Those attending the conference may earn eight contact hours of General Continuing Education Units, credit for Continuing Nurse Education and possibly POST continuing education for law enforcement members. The cost is $85, with a discounted rate of $55 for students.

For more information, call the ETSU Office of Professional Development at 800-222-3878 or register by visiting www.etsu.edu/professionaldevelopment and click on the Escape from Rape icon.

Sulphur Springs church to host country breakfast

Sulphur Springs Baptist Church will hold a Country Breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 7-10 a.m.

The menu is fresh country sausge, bacon, homemade biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, pastry, fruit, coffee and orange juice. The cost is by donation.

Expert to speak about Hostas

Nationally known lecturer, hybridizer and expert on growing hostas Bob Solberg will present "Everything You Want to Know about Hostas" on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. at Kingsport Center for Higher Education, 300 W. Market St. in downtown Kingsport.

Learn from this hosta guru about the many varieties and best growing advice for these versatile and varied shade garden perennials.

Solberg is generally recognized as one of the most noted hybridizers and authorities on the genus Hosta in the U.S. Bob and his wife Nancy operate Green Hill Farm in Franklinton, North Carolina, a nursery specializing in hostas and selling both retail and wholesale.

They are one of the leading introducers of new hostas, many of them hybridized by Bob. To date Bob has introduced more than 50 of his hybrids, including First Frost and Guacamole (both designated as Hostas of the Year), Fried Green Tomatoes, Fantasy Island, Toy Soldier, Orange Marmalade, Rascal and Twist of Lime.

Sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society, the program is free and the public is invited. For more information, call 423-348-6572 or e-mail sapsinfo@embarqmail.com.

Club to host charity muzzle loading shoot

The Unaka Rod and Gun Club in Johnson City is holding a charity muzzle loading rifle shoot on Friday, Sept. 23. Proceeds from the event will go to St Jude's Children's Hospital.

This is a non-sanctioned event held to encourage the safe and recreational shooting of rifles and smooth bores of the type used in our region from the Revolution through the 1840s. Period clothing is encouraged but not required.

Limestone Ruritan to host Country Breakfast

The Limestone Ruritan Club will be hosting a Country Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 7-10 a.m.

The breakfast bar will include but not limited to scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, sausage, country ham, bacon, baked apples, grits, potato tots, pancakes with hot syrup and drinks. This is an all-you-can-eat meal for $8 per person.

Angus Association reports additions

Mire Creek Angus Farm in Telford is a new member of the American Angus Association, reports Allen Moczygemba, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Mo.

Also, Michael Shannon Cox, of Fall Branch, is a new member of the Association.

The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 18 million registered Angus.

Mended Hearts chapter to meet

The next meeting of Chapter 259, Mended Hearts Inc., will be Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the HRC Annex at The Mall in Johnson City.

For more information, call 423-928-1405.

Roe to hold office hours in area

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, M.D., R-1st, announced he will send staff to hold office hours in Johnson City on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Memorial Park Community Center from 9-11 a.m.

A staffer will also be in Jonesborough on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Washington County Courthouse on the second floor from 2-4 p.m.

Roe's staff will be available to assist First District constituents.

Some of the ways that Roe's district offices can be of assistance: Social Security and disability; financial aid, entrance to U.S. Service Academies; VA claims and military service problems; SBA loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations; and more.

Laboray exhibit on display now

“At Play in the Fields of Our Stuff,” a multimedia exhibit by North Carolina-based artist Ron Laboray, is on display at East Tennessee State University’s Slocumb Galleries through Sept. 16.

Sponsored by ETSU’s Department of Art and Design and Slocumb Galleries in partnership with the Honors College, this exhibit includes a gallery talk and reception to be held Thursday, Sept. 8, from 5-7 p.m. at Slocumb.

Laboray explores visual narratives with experimental media, infusing contemporary art with humor and wit. His works have been described as a combination of “conceptual rigor, a lighthearted humor, and the beauty of a well-crafted object.”

Regular hours at Slocumb Galleries, located in Ball Hall at 232 Sherrod Drive on the ETSU campus, are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., with extended hours during receptions, Thursdays until 6 p.m., and by appointment.

For more information, contact Karlota Contreras-Koterbay at 423-483-3179 or contrera@etsu.edu.

Science Hill schedules emergency drill

Science Hill High School will hold an active shooter drill on Wednesday, Sept. 7, on the school campus.

The drill will consist of two parts. First, an intruder drill will be conducted during the day with students present. The drill will test security protocols and lockdown procedures should an unauthorized individual be on campus.

A second drill will be held after school hours that includes an active shooter situation. Some parents and students have agreed to participate in this drill.

For more information, contact Dr. Greg Wallace at 423-434-5200.

Carver to host meal for first responders

Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave., will host a free meal for first responders on Monday, Sept. 12, from noon-7 p.m. Participants can eat in or carry out and will receive a free goodie bag in appreciation for their service. ID is required.

Call 423-461-8830 for more information.

“FireFall” to be held at planetarium

Throughout history, the impacts from comets and asteroids have mercilessly shaped Earth’s surface. Their story is told in “FireFall,” a free public planetarium show to be held at East Tennessee State University on Thursday, Sept. 15.

“FireFall,” sponsored by the ETSU Department of Physics and Astronomy, was created by the Eastern Florida State College (formerly Brevard Community College) Planetarium and GeoGraphics Imaging. It is based on an original script by Philip Groce, who, along with Mike Harvey and Rita Moreno, narrates the production.

“FireFall” describes objects from meteors — brilliant streaks in the night sky — to mountain-sized boulders hurling through space.

Two showings are scheduled for 7 and 8 p.m. in the ETSU Planetarium, located on the top floor of Hutcheson Hall in Room 207. Visitors may enter Hutcheson Hall at the east end of the building where the elevator is located, and may park without permits during the evening hours in either student or faculty/staff lots.

For more information, contact Dr. Gary Henson, planetarium director, at 423-439-6906 or hensong@etsu.edu.

Milligan to host Storytellers Guild

Milligan College will host the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild, a local group of professional storytellers, on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m., in college's McGlothlin-Street Theatre located in the Gregory Center.

Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults with sales funding activities and material for Milligan’s storytelling class. Seven of the guild’s members will be present:

“The goal of storytelling is to keep our history alive and share it with the community,” said Dr. Bruce Montgomery, professor of communications at Milligan, who also is a member of the guild and organized this event.

“We are blessed to have the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild returning to Milligan and sharing their professionally structured and delivered stories.”

To learn about the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild, visit www.storytellersguild.org. For more information about arts events at Milligan, visit www.milligan.edu/arts.

Juniors, seniors invited to BLUE Weekend

High school juniors and seniors considering a health-related career are invited to apply to take part in East Tennessee State University’s third-annual BLUE Weekend.

BLUE (Bucs Live University Experience) Weekend will take place Sept. 23-24 and aims to introduce students to the many health degree programs offered at ETSU while also providing them with an opportunity to experience life on campus as a whole.

To be eligible to participate in BLUE Weekend, students must have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average, a minimum score of 22 on the ACT or 1,000 on the SAT, and have not made a final decision about where they want to attend college. They must also be planning to pursue a program of study in the health professions.

All meals and activities will be provided at no cost to the participants. Students who attend Blue Weekend and subsequently choose to attend ETSU will be invited to New Student Orientation prior to any other student, giving them a chance to pick their orientation date in advance of other students.

Deadline to apply is Wednesday, Sept. 19. To apply, contact Megan Roberts at robertsmm@etsu.edu or call 423-439-7424.

Logans Chapel to hold Lord’s Acre sale

Logans Chapel UMC, 209 Logans Chapel Road, Fall Branch, will have a Lords Acre sale on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 7:30 a.m.-noon. There will be a country breakfast, crafts, baked goods, canned goods and more.

Ingersoll Band to play at park

The Jeff Ingersoll Band will play bluegrass at Music in the Park on Sunday Sept. 11, from 3-5 p.m. at Veterans Park, sponsored by the Southside Neighborhood Organization.

It’s a free event, but a hat will be passed for the band. Free popcorn and lemonade will be served. Bring a chair or blanket.