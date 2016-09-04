A surprise marriage proposal in the Franklin Woods Bistro

Justin Shelton and Jessica McCracken met while working in the Franklin Woods surgical services department and had their first date in the Bistro. Later on in their relationship, Justin decided to join the Air Force and they moved to Florida. To make the proposal, Justin wanted to commemorate their first date. He coordinated a special night from all the way in Florida, to include their families and a shiny diamond ring.

The couple drove up from the Sunshine State and upon arrival in East Tennessee, Justin proceeded to blindfold Jessica and drive her to Franklin Woods, where he led her into the Bistro and, upon removing the blindfold, he popped the big question. The surprise was a huge success.

“I knew since last year that Franklin Woods is where I wanted the engagement to take place,” Justin said. “It's very beautiful and Jessica and I both very much enjoyed working there. We both have said that we've thanked God on numerous occasions for our employment at Franklin Woods so that our paths crossed and now we're the happy couple you see today.

“Our families were very impressed and happy to see our engagement,” Justin added. “It went so well, and I'm beyond thankful and grateful for all of you who helped us put this together. Jessica said it was the most romantic experience she's ever felt in her life and that she would never forget it.”

“We were very excited for the opportunity to assist and participate in such an incredible moment for Justin and his fiancé,” said Brooke Graham, human resources manager of Franklin Woods. “When Justin asked if he could do a surprise proposal in our Terrace Bistro Café, we all agreed that we should open up the Bistro and provide a private venue for this magical moment to happen.”

The couple is planning a September wedding at an Air Force base in Florida.