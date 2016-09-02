Free car wash hosted by nonprofit, donations accepted • Updated Today at 4:39 PM BEST, a nonprofit educational/religious organization, is having a free car wash Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at Bojangles' Restaurant, 1709 State of Franklin Road, near the ETSU Mini Dome. Donations are appreciated and will fund programs at the organization's supported elementary school in Kingsville, Liberia, West Africa. For more information, call 423-833-3188 or visit www.kingsvillechildren.org. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.