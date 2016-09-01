Reception for exhibitions set at Tipton

In addition to the reception, which will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Tipton Gallery, a lecture titled “LOCATE Arts” is planned for Thursday, Sept. 22, at 5:30 p.m. in the Ball Hall auditorium on the ETSU campus.

The exhibit and activities are sponsored by the ETSU Department of Art and Design in partnership with Johnson City’s Urban Redevelopment Alliance.

“Do You … You, Feel Like I Do” and “Hypostyle Low Tide” are back-to-back exhibitions by Carri Jobe and Brian R. Jobe, respectively, with her large-scale paintings juxtaposed by his mixed media installations and photographs.

Tipton Gallery is located at 126 Spring St. In addition to the Sept. 2 reception, the gallery will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-7 p.m. and other times by appointment. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Karlota Contreras-Koterbay, director of Slocumb Galleries at ETSU, at contrera@etsu.edu or 423-483-3179.