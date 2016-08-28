Meet your neighbor: Priscilla Estes Sarvadi retiring from Munsey

Over the last two decades, she’s been profiled and mentioned in more than a handful of articles detailing her teaching career at East Tennessee State University, her work with Christian singles and children at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church and a mock wedding staged as a promotion for a Johnson City bakery going through an acquisition.

But Sarvadi, who hung up Miss Honey-Krust’s wedding gown long ago, who retired from ETSU in 2000 and who will officially step down as Munsey’s director of Christian Life Center and Activities on Wednesday, deserves one final printed sendoff.

Sitting in her office at the church, she looks around and reflects on the last 55 years.

“For both of my major jobs, at ETSU and here at Munsey, I’ve been able to go in every day and play,” she said, smiling. “They’ve both been great professions, and I’ve haven’t dreaded going to work at either place.”

Sarvadi, then Priscilla Estes, was born and raised in the Washington College area, west of Jonesborough.

She attended University School, then called Training School, where she took part in extracurricular activities, like cheerleading. Back in her office, Sarvadi points to a smiling girl with a megaphone in a black-and-white yearbook photo.

“That’s when we were voted ‘Most Spirited,’ ” she said.

The next picture in the stack is a lean girl holding a six-pack of bottled Pepsi-Cola. It’s Sarvadi as “Miss April” in a promotional Pepsi calendar.

It and the following series of shots, a happy couple cutting into a tiered wedding cake, came through her involvement with the Jaycees.

In the wedding photos, Sarvadi is wearing the gown, but she’s playing Miss Honey-Krust, the personification of the bakery company located in Johnson City.

She landed the gig as the bakery spokeswoman in the early ’60s, while a student at East Tennessee State College.

Dallas-based Campbell Taggart Associated Bakeries had recently purchased Honey-Krust, and executives were looking for a novel, but memorable way to advertise the new company and the brand’s name change to Rainbo.

They hired Sarvadi and Tom Sasser to pose as newlyweds. The blushing bride Honey-Krust, after marrying her new suitor, would change her name to his, Rainbo.

In return for her promotional work, Honey-Krust sponsored her in the Miss Johnson City pageant.

The work, although brief, still sticks with Sarvadi. One of her co-workers at Munsey now jokes that she’s “now more crust than honey.”

“He’s just kidding me,” she said, with a giggle. “It always gets a laugh when he tells people that.”

After receiving her degree in physical education, Sarvadi taught two days per week at University School and three days at ETSU.

She taught conditioning, raquetball, tennis, supervised student teachers and led ballroom dancing classes.

To this day, former students still approach her and tell her they remember taking her ballroom dancing lessons.

When she married in 1973, Sarvadi left the area with her husband, Joe, and moved around the country for 12 years. Upon returning to Johnson City, she was again hired at ETSU and began teaching modern dance classes.

“It’s all about exploring movement,” she said. “With the self expression, it gives students more confidence in different parts of their lives.”

In 1989, Sarvadi took a part-time job at Munsey, her church. She started working with the singles ministry, organizing group meetings for divorcees, widows and other unmarried youth. The work wasn’t a dating service, but more of a place to share fellowship and meet new people in the community, she said.

After some time, she became the director of the program, as she watched it grow.

In 2000, she retired from ETSU, but remained on staff full-time at Munsey.

Nine years ago, the church changed the singles mission to facilitate an Upward Sports program, offering a basketball league for children ages 4 through fourth grade.

After 27 years working for the church, however, Wednesday will be her last. Of course, she’ll still volunteer and offer help when it’s needed, but the projects waiting to be done at her house are piling up, and her beautiful granddaughter, Sadie Bay Silvers, needs somone to dote on her.

“She’s just the most beautiful thing,” Sarvadi said of her 19-month-old graddaughter, child of her daughter, Brittany, and her husband, Danny, who live in Jonesborough.