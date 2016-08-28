Happenings in your community

Don McCarty, director of East Tennessee State University’s Postal and Passport Services, was recently presented with the Excellence in Management Award by the National Association of College and University Mail Services.

His recommendation for the award states that McCarty earned the honor by being “relentless in pursuing efficiency by streamlining every process,” as well as his attention to detail and his constant pursuit of innovation to improve postal operations.

McCarty retired after a 27-year career with the U.S. Marine Corps. Since arriving at ETSU in 2013, McCarty has initiated many student-friendly services.

He supervised renovations to make ETSU’s postal services run efficiently by installing several new programs and equipment that reduced department mailing cost while increasing the ability to automate mail preparation procedures.

Recently, McCarty has directed the addition of passport services, offering the complete application process, including passport photos, to the campus and the public. For more information, contact McCarty at 423-439-6895 or mccartydl@etsu.edu.

Strolling on Main set in Jonesborough

Main Street in Jonesborough will host Strolling on Main on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 5-8 p.m.

The event is an art walk that will offer cheese and wine tastings. Sample over 20 varieties of cheese and cheese-infused bites throughout Downtown and enjoy wine selections, offered at various locations for an additional fee.

Local art will be featured in downtown businesses, where you can meet the artists and purchase their work. And strolling musicians will also entertain you along the route. The plaza of the International Storytelling Center will be a wine stop and offer a wine and beer garden with selections for sale by the glass as well.

Admission is $15 for cheese tastings and $25 for cheese and wine tastings. Ages 17 and under may enjoy cheese tastings for $10.

A limited number of tickets are available; visit Strolling on Main on Facebook for more information and to purchase tickets. You can also call the Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 to purchase tickets. This event is sponsored by the Jonesborough Area Merchants and Services Association.

Cemetery tours to return in Jonesborough

Old Jonesborough Cemetery tours return Sept. 10. Available at 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 30, tours include the history of Rocky Hill and College Hill cemeteries, 1800s burial customs, the lives of the people buried there and so much more.

Tickets are $3 per person and can be purchased at the Chester Inn State Historic Site & Museum. You’ll meet your tour guide at the top of East Main Street and follow the brand new sidewalk up the hill in the Old Jonesborough Cemetery.

Proceeds from the tour will help fund the ongoing preservation and maintenance of the cemeteries. Combo tickets for $7 per person are available when you purchase both a Jonesborough Town Tour and Cemetery Tour ticket.

For more information on the tours or to schedule a tour for a larger group or another day, call the Heritage Alliance at 423-753-9580.

Apple butter, biscuit making class set

An apple butter and biscuit making class will be held at the Boone Street Market in Jonesborough on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 6-9 p.m.

There are only eight spots available for the class, but another class may be added if there is interest. The cost is $25 per person. The deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 23.

For more information or to register, contact Elizabeth Elizondo at the University of Tennessee Washington County Extension office at 206 W. Main St., Jonesborough, or call 423-753-1680 or email eelizond@utk.edu.

Butterfly watching session set

Naturalist Don Holt of the Mountain Empire Butterfly Club will lead a butterfly watching and identification session at the Ardinna Woods Arboretum and its butterfly garden, on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10-11:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The arboretum is located at Highway 81 South and Britt Drive in Jonesborough, 0.9 miles from the Old Courthouse on Main Street. For more information call 423-753-5288.

Federal employees group to meet

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Thursday, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m. at the Empire Buffet, 2614 N. Roan St., Johnson City.

The speaker is Rebecca Myers with the Jones Chiropractic Clinic in Johnson City. For more information, call Wayne Robertson at 423-741-0612.

Gay Whitt School accepting registrations

The Erwin studio of the Gay Whitt School of Dance announces the start of fall classes, with registrations being taken through Sept. 5. Graded classes are offered in ballet, lyrical, pointe, tap, jazz, acrobatics and weedance (preschool).

The adult class, the Timeless Tappers, is also scheduled for Tuesday evenings from 6:45-7:45, with dancers from age 16–80. Previous tap experience is helpful but is not a requirement for this class.

Gay Evans whitt) is beginning her 61st year as a dance educator and is a member of Dance Masters, Dance Educators, the National Association of Dance and Affiliated Artists and the International Tap Association. The school has an adult faculty with experienced student assistants and offers classes in a wholesome, non- competitive environment.

The studio location is at 109 N. Main Ave., in Erwin, in the second level of the Bradshaw Building, with entrances at 112 Gay St., and 109 N. Main Ave. For information concerning registration, call 423-735-0929, email jergaywhitt@gmail.com or check the website, www.gwsod.com. Scholarships are also available.

“Oh, Hay” event set in Greeneville

Ever wonder what you are feeding your horse every time you throw a flake of hay?

The University of Tennessee Equine Extension Program invites all horse owners, horse farm owners or operators, horse industry members, trainers and anyone with an interest in horses to an event that will cater specifically to their information needs.

The “Oh, Hay” event is set for Sept. 22 at the AgResearch and Education Center in Greeneville.

This event is free to attend, but reservations are requested for planning purposes. Contact Dr. Jennie Ivey at 865-974-3157 or jzivey@utk.edu to confirm your reservation.

Visit the UT Extension Equine Program’s website UTHorse.com to learn more about available equine educational resources, including publications and other educational events for horse owners.

Asbury Place to offer free swim

Asbury Place will celebrate National Grandparents Day by sponsoring a free senior swim day on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. Seniors 55 and over will be admitted free; attendees 54 and under will enjoy half-price admission.

Admission for others is based on height: those under 48 inches tall will be $3, and those over 48 inches tall will be $4. Children ages 2 and under are free with a paying adult. The center’s outdoor water park will be open 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and the indoor pool complex will be open noon-6 p.m.

The outdoor water park features a large pool with a water playground and lily pad crossing, two water slides and a 900-foot lazy river. The aquatic center also has a 46,000-square-foot indoor complex, which includes three heated pools, including the region’s only indoor Olympic-sized pool.

The Kingsport Aquatic Center is located at 1820 Meadowview Parkway in Kingsport. Guests are encouraged to visit the center’s “Know Before You Go” page at www.swimkingsport.com for guidelines intended to ensure the safety and comfort of all guests.

Big Kid Day set at Oak Hill School

Why should kids have all the fun? On Saturday, Sept. 24, Oak Hill School will be open for a Big Kid Day, where students 18 and older are welcome to come and experience a school day in 1892.

Built in 1886 by the Knob Creek Community, Oak Hill School housed first-eighth grade students until 1952.

It was later relocated to Jonesborough and preserved, and today it continues to welcome students as a part of the Oak Hill School Heritage Education Program.

The school day will start at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. and will include lessons in arithmetic, reading, penmanship using quill pens, history, geography, and much more.

There will be recess, of course. The cost for the day is $5 per student, and reservations are required as space is limited. Contact the Heritage Alliance at 423-753-9580 or email info@heritageall.org to make a reservation.

Genealogists group to meet at library

The Watauga Association of Genealogists will meet at the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St., on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6:30 pm.

The speaker for September will be Dr. Margaret Hougland, a WAGS member and retired faculty member of the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine. Dr. Hougland will speak on Genealogy Tools: Timelines and Research Logs.

For more information, contact Betty Jane Hylton at bjhylton@comcast.net or visit the organization’s website at www.wagsnetn.org.

Center seeking yoga instructor

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., is seeking an instructor to teach a variety of yoga classes. Any qualified applicant must be certified in yoga instruction. Teaching hours are flexible.

For more information, call 423-434-5758.

Northeast State holding auditions for plays

The Northeast State Community College Department of Theater announces open auditions next week for the fall productions of “She Kills Monsters” and “No Exit.”

Actors are invited to open auditions for both plays scheduled Aug. 30 and Aug. 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Regional Airport.

“No Exit” is looking to cast two males and two females. “She Kills Monsters” is looking to cast three males, six females and a large chorus. Auditions are open to all students, faculty, and community members ages 18 and up.

Performers are asked to gather in the lobby of the WRCPA. Prospects will audition for both directors at the same time. Ideally, you will have both a contemporary comedic (“She Kills Monsters”) and a contemporary dramatic (“No Exit”) one-minute monologue for these auditions. Northeast State Theatre is an educational theatre department and welcomes any performer to the auditions. Actors can audition with one monologue or read from provided sides of each play.

A list of those who are invited to callbacks will be posted on the Northeast State Theatre Department Facebook page on Aug. 31 by 11 p.m. Callbacks will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 6-8 p.m. For more information, visit www.northeaststate.edu/theatre or contact Northeast State Theater at 423-354-2479 or emsloan@NortheastState.edu.

Duncan family reunion set

The Duncan Family Reunion will be held Monday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with lunch at noon at Lions Pavilion.

Registration for basketball camp underway

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., invites girls ages 5-12 to participate in a one-day basketball clinic taught by Milligan Women’s basketball team on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9-11 a.m.

The team will teach the fundamentals of basketball, including dribbling, shooting and passing. Participants should wear athletic clothes and shoes. Water bottles are recommended.

Space is limited to 50 participants; register before Sept. 13 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. The cost is $10. Registration is open online at johnsoncitytn.org/parksrec and at the center.

For more information, call 423-434-5749.

Department looking for seasonal workers

The Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for seasonal recreation workers ages 18 and older for Memorial Park Community Center.

The positions are for up to 40 hours a week monitoring open gym and programs and answering phones.

Applications may be downloaded at www.johnsoncitytn.org/HR and are available in the Human Resources Office at the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St. All applications must be returned to Human Resources.

For more information, call 423-283-5758.

Highway for Heroes event canceled

The Highway for Heroes event scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29, at the Washington County Historic Courthouse has been canceled.

Program looking for volunteers

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Tri-Cities is looking for community volunteers to make a difference in a child's life. Spending 2 to 4 hours a month with an at-risk youth can help them improve in school, their behavior and their self-esteem.

The local Big Brothers Big Sisters office, which serves the Bristol, Kingsport, and Johnson City area, is part of one of the oldest and largest youth mentoring organizations in the United States.

It's a system that has been proven to work and transforms the lives of children who might not otherwise ever get the support they need to grow and successfully meet life's challenges.

Child-volunteer matches are made based on in-depth and comprehensive interviewing with parents, children and potential volunteers. Stringent safeguards are in place to assure that all parties are safe. Volunteer and parent engagement and training also play a big role.

Anyone wanting to find out more about the program should call the office at 423-247-3240 or visit TennesseeBig.org.

Elizabethton Democrats set to meet

Elizabethton Democrats will meet at the group’s headquarters, 429 E. Elk Ave., on Tuesday, Aug. 30, with pizza at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting starting at 6.

Guests will be Nancy Fischman (running against State Rep. Matthew Hill in state House District 7) and John Baker (running against State Rep. Micah Van Huss in state House District 6).

They are coming to ask for help and teach attendees about phone banking, canvassing and using social media.

VOX & CO. announces open auditions

VOX & CO. announced today the open auditions schedule for adults and children looking for an outlet for their musical talent.

Auditions for VOX (the Tri-Cities largest mass choir), and for CANDLELIGHT (a children’s choir) will be held at the Lamplight Theatre on Tuesday, Sept., 13, at 7 p.m., and at the Johnson City Ballroom on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m.

VOX & CO., is the brainchild of Dwight Whitworth, a successful minister of music for decades and now president of VOX & CO. “VOX is an acronym for ‘vocal outlet exchange,’” Whitworth said, “because it offers an outlet for singers and players who don’t have one for their talent and theie genre of music.”

VOX offers a mix of musical genres, including – but not limited to – Southern gospel, black gospel, hymns, Bluegrass, and Contemporary Christian.

VOX & CO is comprised of VOX; CANDELIGHT; and WHETSTONE, which offers personal vocal coaching, keyboard instruction and church music consultation services. For more information, contact Whitworth at whetstone@voxandco.com or at 423-302-0745.

Talk Like a Pirate activities set

Children who are 5 to 9 years old may sign up in advance to hear “Pirate Pete’s Talk Like a Pirate” by Kim Kennedy and participate in related activities in the Jones Meeting Room at the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St., on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m.

Children will make pirate hats and participate in the active game of Ships and Sailors. Registration is required for this free program.

For more information and to register for this free program or other Youth Services programs, call 423-434-4458.