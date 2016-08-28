Happenings at area libraries

This special event will be in the Jones Meeting Room and is free and open to all tweens, but registration is required. Call Youth Services at 423-434-4458 for more information or to register. Interested tweens can also register on the Event Calendar at www.jcpl.net.

In other events at the Johnson City Public Library:

• Teens (ages 13-18) are invited to the library to discuss the young adult novel “The Future of Us” by Jay Asher and Carolyn Mackler on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 6-7 p.m. in the Storytime Room.

The year is 1996, when Josh and Emma download AOL. However, they discover something strange when they stumble upon a website called Facebook. They discover their own profiles, but they seem to be from 15 years in the future. Are Emma and Josh ready to see what the future holds?

Pre-registration is required. The library will provide the first 10 teens a copy of the book free of charge to keep if they attend the event.

Call Youth Services at 423-434-4458 for more information or to register. Interested teens can also register on the Event Calendar at www.jcpl.net.

• Families with children of all ages are invited to participate in dance practice to learn to dance to Michael Jackson's “Thriller” in the Jones Meeting Room on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m.

Participants will have the opportunity to sign up and commit to participate in the Thrill the World event on Oct. 29. It is an annual worldwide simultaneous dance of “Thriller” for world records.

Thousands of people in cities around the world will learn the dance and perform it precisely at the same time.

• The library is now taking registration for the Mother Goose Program, for children 18 months and younger and their caregivers.

Mother Goose is offered on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. in September. Stories, music and movement are the ingredients for this program.

Space is limited to provide the best program possible. Parents may choose which day is best for them and call 423-434-4458 to register.

For more information about these and other Youth Services programs, call 423-434-4458.

• The library has been selected as one of only 15 nonprofit organizations throughout the U.S. to receive a grant from Aroha Philanthropies through its new national initiative, “Seeding Artful Aging.”

Chosen from a field of more than 200 applicants, the library is among the first cohort of grantees to partner with Aroha Philanthropies in this initiative designed to support the development and expansion of successful Artful Aging programs. Of these 15 organizations, Johnson City Public Library was the only library chosen.

Artful Aging programs inspire and enable older adults to learn, make and share the arts in ways that are novel, complex and socially engaging.

Their work is driven by "teaching artists whose creative process and understanding of older adults bring joy, connection, improved health and well-being, and a renewed sense of purpose to older adults in community and residential settings," the program said.

Johnson City Librarian Lisa Williams said that "Johnson City Public Library is delighted to partner in the Seeding Artful Aging initiative to not only support our community but contribute to a growing national movement to bring the many benefits of artful aging to communities far and wide."

Aroha Philanthropies' grant will support the library's “Fullness of Time – Exploring the Arts and the Gifts of Aging” program, which is designed to feature prominent local teaching artists whose work has focused on the uniqueness of the southern Appalachian region.

Adults 55 years and up in the Johnson City region will be offered a remarkable opportunity for personal and artistic growth led by a talented array of local instructors.

For more information about Seeding Artful Aging, visit arohaartfulaging.org.

For more information, contact Lisa Williams at 423-434-4356 or lwilliams@jpcl.net.

In happening at county libraries:

• Children ages 3 to 5 and their parents are invited to come to the next Pop In! Video at the Gray Library on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m.

This event is scheduled for the fourth Tuesday of each month at the library.

Children and their parents will enjoy a short video story, create a fun craft and share a snack.

Sessions last about an hour and are free to attend. No registration is required. For more information, call the Gray Library at 423-477-1550.

• Basic computer classes will be offered to adults at Gray Library during September. This month's free classes will include a Basic Computer class on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m.

There will also be an MS Word class on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 4:30.

Anyone interested in attending should call the library at 423-477-1550 to register. Bring your own laptop, or if you need to use a library laptop, let someone know when you register.

• Adult yoga classes will be offered at Gray Library during September. Free classes will be offered Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 7 p.m., and Sept. 20, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Participants should bring their own mats and water bottles. To register or for more information, call the library at 423-477-1550.

• The Gray Library LEGO Club will begin its fall session Sept. 21, with the theme of "Mad Scientist."

Children are invited to come and attend the 5 to 5:45 p.m. sessions. No registration is required.

Other sessions include: Oct. 19, Creepy Crawlies; Nov. 16, Dinosaurs; Dec. 14: Sleighs, Sleds, and Snow

For more information, call the library at 423-477-1550.

• The Jonesborough Library for Tuesday Night @ the Movies, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 5:30 p.m. The movie this month is a 1951 film with music by Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II.

The daughter of a riverboat captain falls in love with a charming gambler, but their fairytale romance is threatened when his luck turns sour.

The showtime features free popcorn and drinks. It is a free event sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Library. For more information, call the Jonesborough Library at 423-753-1800.

• The Jonesborough Library will offer a series of computer classes in September:

Sept. 2, MS Word Basics; Sept. 9, MS Publisher Basics; Sept. 16, MS Excel Basics; and Sept. 23, MS Office Alternatives.

The classes will be taught by Jonesborough Library staff. These classes are free and open to the public. Space is limited and registration is required.

To register, call the Jonesborough Library at 423-753-1800. If you have a laptop or tablet, you are welcome to bring it.