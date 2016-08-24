Happenings in your community

On Saturday, Aug. 27, East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum’s monthly Heritage Day will feature “Coal, Coke and Commerce — The Appalachian Carriers.”

The George L. Carter Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and members of the Mountain Empire Model Railroaders club are developing the program, which will feature displays, images of mining rail lines and more.

Model trains will include coal and mixed freight equipment on the club’s large 24 by 44 1:87 HO scale layout, one of four model lines that are housed in the museum. This layout has a large model of a typical Appalachian coal mine on one of its modular sections.

The Carter Railroad Museum is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed. The museum can be identified by a flashing railroad crossing signal at the back entrance to the Campus Center Building. Visitors should enter ETSU’s campus from State of Franklin Road onto Jack Vest Drive and continue east to 176 Ross Drive, adjacent to the flashing RR crossing sign.

For more information about Heritage Day, contact Alsop at 423-439-6838 or alsopf@etsu.edu.

Eastman Road Race practice run set

The 2016 Eastman Road Race is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 3. To help participants prepare for this year's race, all runners are invited to participate in a free practice run on the Eastman Road Race 10K course Saturday, Aug. 27.

Those who want to participate in the practice run should meet at the Eastman Toy F. Reid Employee Center parking lot on Wilcox Drive.

Stretching and warm-ups will begin at 7:15 a.m., with the group starting the course at 7:30.

Water stops will be provided at the halfway point and the finish line. Bicycle escorts will also patrol the course to provide assistance as necessary.

For more information about the 2016 Eastman Road Race, go to www.eastmanroadrace.com.