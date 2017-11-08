Carson Peters & Iron Mountain to headline Songfest for Family Promise; Project Thanksgiving wrapping up for thousands of area households in need

The concert will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Gregory Center at Milligan College. Admission is free with a donation to Family Promise of the Greater Johnson City Area.

East Tennessee State University’s Old Time Ramblers and Ed Snodderly and Friends will also perform. All proceeds will go to Family Promise to help provide temporary shelter and housing, transportation and a full range of financial and social support services to help homeless parents regain their ability to provide a home for themselves and their children.

Family Promise Executive Director Bob Hall said, “We're very happy to be able to invite the community to a great concert. In addition to quality local music, Songfest provides an opportunity to learn more about how area churches, hundreds of volunteers, and our staff help families change their lives.”

WCQR radio and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee are wrapping up collections for this year’s Project Thanksgiving drive to fill Thanksgiving food boxes for 6,200 low-income families in the eight-county region.

The radio station will be making its final push Thursday for $25 sponsorships to provide a holiday food box and a turkey for one family with an all day Project Thanksgiving radiothon at 88.3 FM.

Donations and challenges may be made live during today’s special broadcast or through Friday online at www.wcqr.org or www.netfoodbank.org.

Donations earmarked for “Project Thanksgiving” may also be made by mail to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, 1020 Jericho Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663.

For those who wish to help pack the food boxes, volunteers time slots may be scheduled by calling the food bank at 423-279-0430.

The food boxes will be distributed at food bank partner agencies across Northeast Tennessee. People in need of a Thanksgiving food box may call Second Harvest at 423-279-0430 for referral to a participating pantry in their community.

A list of pantries to distribute the Project Thanksgiving food boxes will also be posted on the food bank’s website at www.netfoodbank.org.

Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City is also in the midst of its Thanksgiving food drive for 750 needy families and seniors in five surrounding counties and will continue its collection of nonperishable food items, frozen turkeys and $35 family sponsorships through the week of Thanksgiving.

Each of the ministry’s Thanksgiving food boxes will contain a turkey, all the makings of holiday, supplemental food to provide for a family of four for about two weeks, paper products, cleaning supplies and toiletries. For seniors, veterans and disabled adults who are unable to cook the ministry will deliver fully prepared family-sized Thanksgiving meals.

The ministry’s greatest need is for frozen turkeys, canned goods and other nonperishable items to fill the holiday food boxes, or $35 sponsorships to provide a food box or prepared meal for one household.

On Monday, the ministry was about $15,000 short of the estimated $75,000 total cost of holiday food distribution and still adding names to its waiting list of families and seniors in need.

For those who wish to help, turkeys and nonperishable food donations may be dropped off at the ministry during weekdays between 9 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m. Monetary donations to the ministry earmarked for “Thanksgiving” may be made online at goodsamjc.org or by mail to Good Samaritan Ministries P.O. Box 2441, Johnson City, TN 37605.

The distribution will be conducted Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 20-22. Those wish to volunteer in the food box packing and meal deliveries may call the ministry at 423-928-1958 to schedule a time slot or stop by the ministry at 100 N. Roan St. during the weekday operating hours listed above.

If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538 or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.