There’s no business like shoe business

While the overall standard of dress for airline travel is not what is used to be — you find just about every kind of attire in an airport now – it’s refreshing to see people who maintain a classic approach to some things.

A recent hubbub over the shoes First Lady Melania Trump wore to travel on Air Force One was a reminder that 1) dressing up for travel is not as common as it used to be and 2) people will pick on darn near anything.

Mrs. Trump was accompanying her husband to flood-ravaged Texas after Hurricane Harvey. Never mind the fact that she was willing to go into a disaster area to offer support and comfort to everyday people and never mind that there are a million more important issues facing us all – the woman had the audacity to wear stiletto heels. I mean, she might as well have worn white after Labor Day or neglected puppies or kicked old ladies!

While stilettos aren’t the most practical option for touring a flooded area, guess what? Somewhere along the way to Texas, FLOTUS found a moment to change into a pair of sensible sneakers. It was as if she had planned all along to change into them, since she clearly had them on board with her! Who would’ve thought?

Have we really sunk so low that we need to criticize the footwear choices of our First Lady — or anyone, for that matter?

A recent Newsweek piece was entirely devoted to the shoes favored by the women in the Trump family — and that was before the Harvey-related shoe debacle. The article claimed that the stilettos typically worn by the President’s wife, daughters and daughters-in-law (and millions of other women) are a symbol of traditional gender roles and are worn primarily to attract male attention.

As John McEnroe would say: You cannot be serious.

While many women understandably prefer comfortable flats, there is nothing wrong with wearing heels. Wearing heels, especially stiletto styles, requires one to carry herself with extreme poise, which can result in a confidence boost. The classy, elegant look of heels never goes out of style. (And it’s safe to say that most men don’t pay much attention to shoes.)

Many women enjoy expressing themselves through their fashion choices. The vast majority of modern American women wear what they choose themselves, based on their preferences, lifestyles, jobs, daily routines, budgets and dozens of other factors; why would it be any different for the Trump women? And more significantly, why does anyone care?

Remember that Mrs. Trump was a fashion model in her younger days — she is always smartly dressed and seems to be most comfortable in heels, dresses and accessories. In other words, she’s very feminine. Why is that a problem? Her dignified attire reflects positively on her position, her family and her country.

Shoegate was nothing more than a story of the week — quickly forgotten when the next headline hits the wire — but it’s symbolic of a bigger issue.

Many of the angry “feminists” who fussed over Trump’s shoes are the same women who jumped to defend Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama against criticisms about their sartorial choices — they don’t want women to be judged by their fashions; we don’t do the same thing to men, do we? But as usual, they only defend liberal women — when the proverbial shoe is on the conservative foot, they don’t deem it worthy of defense.

Worse, using a natural disaster and human tragedy to attack a political opponent — and the First Lady — is abhorrent. First Ladies usually dress appropriately for their duties and if Mrs. Trump prefers to maintain her usual style until circumstances call for a quick change, who cares? Representing our nation is a privilege she seems to take seriously and long ago, her mother probably taught her to dress accordingly for any given situation.

It seems that our media ought to focus on disaster recovery or the guy in North Korea with bombs — or virtually anything — more than on the footwear of our First Lady. How shallow can we possibly be? Let’s just allow people to do their jobs without finding fault in every step they take — regardless of what is on their feet.

Rebecca Horvath of Johnson City is a wife, mother and community activist. Email her at rebeccasjh@hotmail.com.