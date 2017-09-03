The Trump administration's assault on public education

Do the Trump administration and congressional Republicans disagree? The U.S. House Appropriations Committee recently cut the fiscal year education funding by $2.4 billion, completely eliminating Title II that primarily funds class-size reduction and professional development, slashes 21st Century Community Learning Centers that provide after-school services to students most in need and fails to increase funding for Title I despite record numbers of disadvantaged students in need of its services.

President Trump and his education secretary, Betsy DeVos, had proposed even deeper draconian cuts. While the House committee decided to cut somewhat less from education, it increased defense spending to $640 billion, far exceeding the White House request. That’s some trade off.

Congressional Republicans would have us think that kind of budget slimming will save taxpayers money, but in the case of education that’s a smoke screen. With less federal funding, state governments either decide to abandon or cut programs and services they know are needed, come up with the funding themselves, or, as is becoming more common, put the onus on cities, town and local communities, which further heightens inequities across the system.

What is DeVos up to in her poorly disguised war on public education? First, let’s consider how she got the job for which she isn’t qualified. The most obvious, perhaps only, explanation is that she with her multi-billionaire family have given at least a quarter billion dollars to far-right politicians and ultra-conservative causes, many related to privatization of public education. It must be the money because the measurable consequences on public education in her home state of Michigan, where she’s most directly used monied influence to promote privatizing schools, can only be called ruinous.

Confirmation hearings confirmed the worst about her readiness for oversight of public schools where she’s had no experience. No member of her family has attended public school. Confirmation committees traditionally schedule second rounds of questioning or honor requests for such, but our Sen. Lamar Alexander who chaired DeVos’s hearings, refused a second round although implored to do so by committee members.

Given that the first round revealed DeVos’s shocking lack of knowledge, he apparently wouldn’t chance a second which could easily have swayed already uneasy moderate Republicans. As it was, Senate confirmation squeaked by and required Vice President Mike Pence’s vote to pass.

DeVos has now focused on higher education and zeroed in on the 44 million Americans carrying more than $1.4 trillion in student loan debt. Only mortgage debt is higher, not car loans or credit cards. It’s a heavy burden, and it goes without saying that it interferes with the ability to buy a home, save for retirement or save for children’s education.

Currently, 500,000 borrowers are enrolled in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, which went into effect in the Bush administration. It forgives student loans after 10 years of public service, benefiting a number of professionals who agree to serve in rural or high-poverty areas, including teachers, social workers, and doctors.

Trump’s budget, with DeVos’s compliance, calls for eliminating this good program, even though it breaks a promise the government made 10 years ago and will rob disadvantaged areas.

The Obama administration established consumer protections for student borrowers. They prohibited debt collectors from charging exorbitant fees on top of loan payments. In order to win federal contracts, Obama’s DOE required companies that service loans to abide by basic service and consumer protection standards and forbade misleading borrowers.

DeVos is busy “studying” a repeal of consumer protections, reversing Obama’s overhaul of student loan rules, even as shocking rates of abuses are uncovered. Throughout the industry, servicers misapply payments, don’t correct errors, withhold necessary information about repayment options and “lose” paperwork.

Democrats have introduced legislation to cement consumer protections and allow refinancing of federal student loans, but Republicans oppose it. Alexander says, “College graduates don’t need a dollar-a-day subsidy to pay off their loan. They need a job.” (Student loan refinancing is not a “tax subsidy,” as there’s no net budget cost. It just lowers rates.)

With federal help unlikely, perhaps Tennessee borrowers should pressure state legislators to establish a state-based refinancing program as Connecticut and Minnesota have done.

Obama’s DOE created regulations to curb for-profit colleges which had made billions from the federal government, but while promising a quality education, left students with substandard marketplace skills and crushing debt. They’d encouraged students to sign up for federal aid then lobbied for looser restrictions to avoid accountability when students were cheated. Recall the now defunct ITT Tech, done in primarily by false advertising. Recall, too, the also defunct Trump University for which our president settled a class-action lawsuit for $27 million in damages just before his inauguration.

For-profit colleges now target the GI Bill fund where the rules don’t apply and have raked in $8.2 billion since 2009. DeVos so far will not commit to maintaining rules regarding for-profit colleges nor has she shown much interest in protecting veterans in such programs.

We need to pay attention. This all sort of feels like her brother Eric Prince’s whole Blackwater mercenary approach. In no way can it be healthy for our democracy.

Judy Garland of Johnson City is a local health care activist.