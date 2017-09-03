Trying to make the world safer

The hydrogen bombs in the nuclear-armed nations’ arsenals today are thousands of times more powerful than the atomic bombs of World War II. They hold up to 50 million tons of TNT. The 13,000-ton equivalent “Little Boy” bomb devastated Hiroshima, caused intense fires and severe burns in people, and killed more than 100,000.

Barbara Crow’s Forum letter of Aug. 13 urged President Trump to “stop (an) aggressive rhetoric toward North Korea” lest it precipitate World War III, it’s undertone suggesting fear that nuclear-weapons could be used.

Indeed, as USA Today reported, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved the Doomsday Clock closer, to two-and-a-half minutes from midnight, in January this year. Since 1947, the Clock symbolizes the severity of man-made threats to humanity and the planet. While focused on nuclear weapons initially, it now also symbolizes the dangers to human and planetary well-being from climate change.

Midnight, as MIT Professor Noam Chomsky explains, “means termination for the species.”

This year’s depiction of doomsday threat urgency, the closest to midnight since 1953 as the scientists stated, took account of “words used by a president-elect of the United States in cavalier and often reckless ways to address the twin threats of nuclear weapons and climate change.”

Many of Trump’s statements and actions have been deeply disturbing. He has withdrawn the United States from the Paris Agreement through which the nations of the world seek to keep global temperature rise below the catastrophic danger point. He has repeatedly insisted on being “unpredictable” about whether the U.S. would use nuclear weapons and mused aloud why we have them unless used.

Holding himself to be “very good at war” he revealed a relationship to nuclear weapons suggestive of love of personal power, stating that with “nuclear, the power (and) devastation is very important to me.”

His Aug. 8 boast of unleashing an unexampled “fire-and-fury” military strike on North Korea, in response to threats of attack rather than an attack itself, was criticized by the Union of Concerned Scientists, which interpreted it to “strongly” imply that “the (threatened) military strike will include the use of nuclear weapons.”

In a “medical consequences” chapter of her 2002 book, “The New Nuclear Danger,” Helen Caldicott sketches the gruesome devastation if modern day nuclear weapons were detonated over cities. The author is a physician formerly associated with the Harvard University Medical School.

As detailed in various sources and extensively described by Professor Chomsky in “Democracy Now” programs recently, the long foreign-policy wrangle with North Korea includes a number of serious proposals by that country to cease nuclear-and-missile development efforts in exchange for Western, energy-related or economic aid and, as late as 2005, for a non-aggression commitment from the United States after President Bush declared North Korea an “Axis-of-Evil” state and invaded Iraq.

Among early highlights of this complicated history could be mentioned: the country’s memory of utter devastation during the Korean war, U.S. stationing of atomic weapons on Guam during that war and threat of their use — a principal reason for China’s decision to become a nuclear-armed state — and loss of Soviet protection when the Soviet Union collapsed in the early 1990s, after which North Korea conducted its first successful missile test. Under a Framework Agreement with President Clinton, to which neither side lived up totally as Chomsky states, “by 2000, North Korea had not proceeded with its nuclear weapons programs.”

It signed a peace treaty with South Korea that year and informed Russian President Putin that it would abandon its fledgling missile program in exchange for Western aid.

The 2005 non-aggression-pact proposal was undermined by the Bush administration, which continued a goal of regime change, and North Korea then “started producing missiles and nuclear weapons again” and, in 2009, withdrew from Six-Party Talks. President Obama’s subsequent “strategic patience” policy demanded de-nuclearization as a precondition for talks but did not change the apparent intent by North Korea’s regime, of assuring its survival through deterrent nuclear-weapons and missile-deployment capability. It was declared “over” by President Trump.

In positive and hopeful developments regarding these matters, bills introduced by U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, and U.S. Rep. Ted W. Lieu, D-California, in January would prohibit the President from launching a nuclear first strike without a declaration of war by Congress. And in July at the United Nations, 122 countries voted to adopt a first-ever, legally-bindingTreaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Frances Lamberts is coordinator of Ardinna Woods Arboretum in Jonesborough.