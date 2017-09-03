Crockett and Houston still walk tall in Texas

Tennesseans have reason to feel a special bond with Texas. The two states are cousins in many ways. We share much of the same politics (although you could start quite an argument among Republicans over which state is the reddest). I’ll start that argument by saying I believe Tennessee is a little redder.

It’s interesting to note that some of the history of our two states was written by the same people — rugged individualists who had a hankering to keep moving on. Two of these were politicians and their last names — Crockett and Houston — can still be found today on buildings, highway signs and historical markers in Tennessee and Texas.

Northeast Tennessee is where the legend of David Crockett began. Crockett was born in Limestone in 1786 and raised on the Nolichucky River. In his lifetime, Crockett was a backwoodsman, soldier and colorful orator.

Crockett would eventually make his way to West Tennessee. There, he was elected to the state General Assembly in 1821, and later to U.S. House of Representatives as an ally of President Andrew Jackson. Historians say he lost re-election to his seat in Congress after he opposed his mentor’s despicable policies on Indian removal.

His fierce independent streak (some called it stubbornness) led him to join former Tennessee Gov. Sam Houston in the fight to free Texas from Mexico. It was at the Alamo that Crockett, along with the other doomed defenders of the old Spanish mission, achieved immortality.

There is no disputing that Crockett was a strong-willed and self-made man. He earned a reputation as a man of the ordinary people — farmers, frontiersmen and shopkeepers who were not counted among the landed gentry.

Houston’s life story is similar to that of Crockett’s. Both were protegees of Jackson and both had a falling out with Old Hickory over the forced relocation of the Cherokee. And both left Tennessee for Texas after experiencing a political humiliation.

Houston was born in 1793 on his family’s plantation in Rockbridge County, Virginia. Houston later settled in Blount County, Tennessee, and became close with the Cherokee. He served as a soldier during the War of 1812, where he caught the eye of Gen. Andrew Jackson.

Houston was elected to Congress in 1822 as a Jacksonian Democrat, and in 1827 he was elected governor of Tennessee. He resigned from office less than three years later when his young bride left him just days after their wedding. His political opponents spread rumors that he was a drunkard and a philanderer.

Saddened by the loss of his wife, Houston spent time with the Cherokee before remaking himself in Texas. There he became the general who helped Texas win its independence from Mexico. He would also be elected the first president of the Republic of Texas and later a U.S. senator representing Texas when it was annexed by the United States. He capped his career by serving as a governor of Texas.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.