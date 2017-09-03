A Houstonian’s view on Harvey: It’s our turn

Camp Hudson sat on about 125 wooded acres along Buffalo Bayou, and I hiked in this pocket of wilderness as a kid.

It was 14 miles west of downtown, but the camp felt the press of civilization. Eventually it sold to residential developers who aimed to preserve it as much as possible.

Last week’s flood damage from Hurricane Harvey didn’t happen because woodlands like Camp Hudson now hold gated communities. The Washington Post said Houston endured a 1,000-year flood event, backing that claim with research by the University of Wisconsin Space Science and Engineering Center.

But the camp, together with the farms, fields and pastures that disappeared over the last half-century, represented near-vacant land that held water at little risk to human life.

I do not fault property sellers like the Scouts for turning a profit in Houston’s boom. What family wants a small farm surrounded by office buildings? But the collective sale of land with environmental value had consequences. It is just one component to Houston’s situation, and no leader, however powerful, can un-ring that bell.

I last saw my hometown in June. Few wide-open spaces from my childhood remained. Chinatown extends around my high school, once an outpost on the edge of the suburb Bellaire. Now, more luxury homes and apartments dot the roads around Buffalo Bayou. The land south of Addicks Dam holds subdivisions.

The U.S. Census Bureau put the city population at 1.2 million in 1970. Last year’s estimate was 2.3 million. Millions more inhabit the surrounding metro area.

My family moved to Houston in 1967 from a small city near Dallas. There, I remembered tornado drills: huddling with my classmates in a basement lit by a single dim bulb. In Houston, hurricane preparedness meant buying batteries and taping big Xs across windowpanes. I don’t remember the close calls, and we lived near a creek that fed one of the bayous.

In 2005, Hurricane Rita threatened Houston months after Katrina wrecked New Orleans. By then my elderly parents had moved to higher ground, but they joined an evacuation that itself became a disaster. Their trip to Dallas, normally a four-hour drive, took two days.

They spent the night at a gas station in a line of drivers waiting for the fuel tanker that would get them moving again. And later, when they returned home, all was fine.

Being spared has consequences, too. Residents can become complacent.

Critics say Houston didn’t heed other warnings, didn’t sense the urgency to prepare. They call its dams antiquated, its refining and petrochemical complex ridiculously vulnerable. They believe the right decision-making can prevent and protect, and that people in power should do better.

The Texas Tribune and ProPublica had outlined the risk in a March 2016 investigative report, “Hell and High Water.” It projected the impact of an inevitable “perfect storm” that could cripple Houston’s international port.

Houston faces another kind of storm when Texas lawmakers turn to the federal government for disaster relief. People in New Jersey still remember 2013, when Texas’ two U.S. senators and most of its congressional delegation voted against the aid package for victims of Superstorm Sandy.

A storm is a great equalizer. And, you never know when it’s your turn.

My old street is fine, so in a way it was not our turn. I can go online and call up the Buffalo Bayou Inundation Map — a creation of the Harris County Flood Control District — and see flooded areas are about a mile away.

But the storm hit us all psychologically, and we seek ways to help. As one Houstonian told me: “There will be an economic impact for everyone.” The storm was so widespread that resources that might have come from nearby areas were not forthcoming. “Nearby” was also flooded.

A friend swam into his sister’s townhouse near the bayou, not far from the old Camp Hudson. The water rose from his waist to his chin. He stayed long enough to let her cats in the attic.

Another friend lives just south of Addicks Dam, where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water into Buffalo Bayou. Rainwater didn’t enter her home, but water from the controlled release probably will.

“I tried to move sentimental things upstairs,” she said. “That’s all I could do.”

In Bellaire, the city says a damaged wastewater plant has been fixed, and residents can go back to using toilets, dishwashers, washing machines and showers.

But then a neighbor tells me the last storm did more damage on our street than Harvey.

“We’re used to floods, but now it’s so widespread,” she said. “It’s just life — life on the Gulf Coast. But this time magnified many times over.”

Mary Alice Basconi, a former writer for the Press, teaches journalism at East Tennessee State University.