Remembering the days of 'We the People'

The retail stores were individually owned and not only served the people, but understood their needs and wants. My parents owned a floral business. Most of the retail stores were profitable. The owners were considered successful.

In addition, the “big cheese” in town was a furniture manufacturer — Kroehler Manufacturing. The company was highly respected by the employees. I was a strong believer in capitalism because of this youthful experience. Yet, even then, the game was rigged. No people of color were permitted to live in town. The marginalized were looked down upon.

Now, the small retailer struggles. We are in the era of big box stores that sell cheap goods provided by cheap labor. Furthermore, we now have NAFTA, which eroded our nation’s manufacturing. Financial institutions have merged to create mega-institutions that are too large to fail, and the media is controlled by a few corporate conglomerates. The structure of our culture has been rigged.

Through the years, with much reading and reflection, I have come to believe that the game has been rigged since the beginning. Yes, the preamble of our Constitution says, “We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union ...” However, in the beginning only white males who owned property could vote. And there was the issue of slavery. There were also indentured servants that kept labor costs low. Yes, that has changed, but look at the struggles we have faced.

We experienced child labor, the creation of Jim Crow in the South with the removal of Reconstruction, glass ceilings for women, and the shunning of other religions, along with making the people of the LGBT community criminals. These ongoing developments of power and control are not always explained in history lessons. While I knew of Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, and other leaders of our new nation, I was never informed of the selectivity they espoused and the power and control they wished to maintain.

When we historically move throughout our nation’s history of all the people, we realize that our nation’s success and growth were built by using, abusing and taking advantage of indigenous people, slaves, immigrants, children and women. Again, those who had wealth — created mostly on the backs of others — continue to rig the game in their favor.

In more recent times, we need to look at historical results of such people as John Foster Dulles and Allen Dulles, who in the 1950s, directed the State Department and the CIA respectively. Research has shown that what we have experienced in the past 50 years in Vietnam, Iran, Indonesia, Africa and Central America was the result of the rigged game they used to benefit those in power at the time. They used the fear of communism as their weapon of success.

Today, the use of wealth to exert power and control is now manifested in the halls of Congress and the White House, with effort to include also the Supreme Court. Most members of Congress are millionaires, with some developing wealth through their ability to wield influence.

The White House is occupied by a billionaire, and K Street in Washington D.C. feeds the rigged machine with millions of dollars. Congressional representatives remain in power for years, some spanning decades. Congressional districts are gerrymandered and civil and voting rights laws have been significantly weakened.

There are ways to reduce the rigged game, but it’s not easy. The electorate could impose term limits for Congress and an amendment could be added to our Constitution rejecting the concept that corporations are people. These actions would build on the foundation of the preamble to the Constitution.

The challenge is that we have to reduce the belief that individualism takes precedent over community. In a global economy with instant information, we have to recognize that community, beginning at the local level, shapes the individual rather than individualism shaping the community.

When the former concept is better understood, the electorate have a better opportunity to shape our nation for betterment of all. When individualism is a priority, power and control are major desires and that’s when money (the “good old boy system”) and hierarchy become the dominant features of a culture.

I will continue to embrace those powerful words from the Declaration of Independence and the preamble to the Constitution. I hope you do too.

The Rev. Edward Wolff of Jonesborough is a retired Lutheran minister and progressive activist.