Pushing buttons and spewing partisan rhetoric

Van Huss went on Facebook recently to praise comments made by President Trump following the mayhem in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“I rarely post political statements on my personal Facebook page. After listening to our President last night, I feel the need to let my constituents know where I stand. Black Lives Matter, the KKK, and Neo-Nazis are racist hate groups and I condemn them,” Van Huss wrote. “Some of those groups have taken a banner that is dear to my heart and made it one of their symbols. For me, Robert E. Lee’s battle flag is a symbol of freedom. Stonewall Jackson was my father’s hero.”

Those comments didn’t sit well with some of his constituents, including members of Women Matter Northeast Tennessee, who issued a statement asking the state lawmaker “to work to ensure every person in District 6 of Washington County be equally represented by him regardless of their race, sexuality, or beliefs.”

When asked by Press staff writer Brandon Paykamian for a response to the group, Van Huss said: “I will not stand with an organization that is for the murdering of babies. If they don’t like my comments, don’t read my Facebook page.”

Charming.

Some of his constituents are never going to be happy with the way Brother Micah votes in Nashville. They loath his conservative politics, and Van Huss makes no apologies for his beliefs. This is typical ground for politicians.

Where Van Huss wanders off into dangerous territory is when he treats constituents who didn’t share his ideology as if they have a serious character flaw. He has a taken a solemn oath as a lawmaker to be respectful and helpful to all those he represents — not just those who say they voted for him.

There are few politicians from either party these days who understand that you don’t need to spew partisan rhetoric every time you open your mouth in public. It’s certainly a foreign concept to President Trump. Heck, he even directs political vitriol at members of his own party.

Last week, the president went on Twitter to attack U.S. Sen. Bob Corker after the Tennessee Republican told reporters the White House needs to get its act together.

Trump tweeted: “Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in ’18. Tennessee not happy!”

There was a time when elected officials reserved the real flame-throwing political “stemwinders” (as the late Congressman Jimmy Quillen used to call them) for the campaign trail or party gathering. Smart politicians in the old days didn’t get on their high partisan horses at civic club gatherings, Chamber of Commerce picnics or Veterans Day events because they knew there might be people present who vote for the other party.

Not today. Every day is now Election Day for politicians of the digital age, and their constituents are suffering because of it.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. Reach him at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.