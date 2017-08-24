Coalition for Kids kicks off SEC football with Tailgate Party and $10,000 raffle; Dollywood Splash Country offers half-price admission to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House

The party will start at 6 p.m. in the Holiday Inn ballroom and will include a tailgate cookout with a smorgasbord of favorite football-viewing specialty foods and a big-screen viewing of the season-opening SEC Thursday Night football game between Florida A&M and Arkansas.

A silent auction of donated gifts, including four one-day, park-hopper tickets to Disney World, a 55-inch flat-screen TV, a Yeti cooler, free passes to Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg attractions and much more will be conducted throughout the night. And every 15 minutes, there will be prize drawings counting down to the final $10,000 grand prize to go to the holder of the last raffle ticket drawn.

Raffle tickets are $100, include admission to the tailgate party, and may be purchased by contacting Romona Tevis at 423-434-2031, ext. 803, or rtevis@coalitionforkids.org. Party tickets are also available for those who would like to attend the benefit without taking part in the raffle and also may be purchased in advance or at the door.

All proceeds from the party will directly impact the lives of 500 Johnson City schoolchildren whose teachers have identified their special needs for after-school care, academic tutoring, enrichment programs, snacks and evening meals, mentoring or other programs provided by Coalition for Kids.

For more information about the group or this year’s tailgate party and raffle, visit www.CoalitionForKids.org or “The Coalition for Kids Inc.” page on Facebook.

Dollywood’s Splash Country will host its annual end of summer bash for the Ronald McDonald House in Knoxville on Saturday, Aug. 26.

To end the summer with a splash and support sick children and their families in the process, the most popular water park in the Great Smoky Mountains will offer half-price admission to the first 600 adults and children who come to its gate before noon and mention Ronald McDonald House.

With the half-price admission sure to draw a good crowd, all proceeds raised during the special day at Splash Country will go to Ronald McDonald House of Knoxville to help provide a low-cost home away from home for families with children receiving care at Knoxville-area hospitals.

Splash Country General Manager Janet Dawson said, “As a water park, we look forward to our partnership with Ronald McDonald House every year. Splash Country is all about family time, and that’s what Ronald McDonald House is trying to restore. They’re supporting families through tough times and trying to get them back to normalcy.”

If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538 or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.

