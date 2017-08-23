How many slices of pizza do Republicans really need?

I’m pretty sure we settled on a pepperoni pizza from Pizza Wheel, a cheap but reliable establishment near campus. The pizza was delivered maybe half an hour later, and we split the bill down the middle, as was customary.

We sat cross-legged on the carpeted floor of the hallway with the cardboard pizza box between us, and we opened it up. You know how the cut of a pizza can sometimes result in alternating large and small pieces? That was noticeably the case here, and Chris took one of the large pieces.

For some reason, I had always thought it important to keep the uneaten part of the pizza whole. Maybe this is to make any leftovers more appetizing? Leftovers were not in the future of this pizza, but in my 18-year-old mind, taking a piece to either side of the vacant slice was the polite thing to do.

I went clockwise for my first slice, expecting Chris to work counter-clockwise. That didn’t happen. He finished his first slice before me (even though it was bigger) and took the now exposed big slice rather than the opposite small slice.

I assumed that he just wasn’t paying attention. I figured a small change in strategy might nudge him to do the right thing, so I went counter-clockwise for the next piece, taking the originally exposed small slice. He went for the big slice next to it. I needed a new plan.

I’ve never been a fast eater. I chew a lot. (My wife says I chew too much.) There was no way for me to make it through one of my small pieces faster than Chris powered through his big slice. I tried slowing down to see if I could get him to finish his piece and to tire of waiting for me to grab another small one. Right on cue, he also slowed down, confirming that he knew exactly what he was doing. This was a serious breach in pizza etiquette.

I was flabbergasted, but I didn’t let it show. We went through the entire pizza, and I did not get one large slice. We probably split that pizza 60/40. I was dumbfounded by Chris’ blatantly obvious display of self-interest.

After that, I always made sure that when splitting a pizza with any of my dormmates, one of us would choose a line dividing it into two halves; the other would pick which half he wanted. That worked great.

The chorus of politicians bemoaning the disappearance of bipartisanship in the wake of the U.S. Senate’s Affordable Care Act-repeal failure has me thinking about splitting pizza. For bipartisanship to exist, each side must believe that the other side will work in good faith, show respect, and obey established rules of etiquette. If either side presses advantage too hard, trust is broken. That’s where we are right now.

Democrats in Congress would be fools to think that Republicans would willingly forego a large piece of pizza. Why? For the last quarter century, Republican leadership have proudly taken every advantage at their disposal and pushed it to the limit.

Are they going to change now? After chasing Whitewater to an ill-advised impeachment led by the serially philandering Newt Gingrich? After undisguised gerrymandering in state houses throughout the country led by the ethically challenged Tom Delay? After the seriously questionable tactics used to pass the enormous Big Pharma giveaway known as the Medicare Modernization Act of 2003, led by the child-molesting Dennis Hastert?

After blatant voter suppression efforts in many Southern states? After chasing the empty Benghazi bus forever to besmirch Hillary Clinton? After jumping on the Trump bandwagon when they found they were unable to stop it with the differently screwed-up Cruz bandwagon? After deafening silence on idiocy like Seth Rich and PizzaGate? After ignoring the unquestionably moderate Merrick Garland? After Mitch McConnell’s nuclear option?

Oh yes! I’m sure they’ve finally learned to play nicely with others. Let’s give them another shot.

What really makes me sad is recent action by our own already heavily conservative Washington County Commision. Among themselves, they decided to fill an empty seat in the most progressive district in Washington County with an ill-fitting, poorly prepared fellow Republican. In an apparent panic, they drafted and entered her into consideration at the last minute, bypassing at least one highly qualified, well-prepared, and demographically appropriate representative who clearly wanted to serve her community.

They were more concerned with party loyalty than with fulfilling their duty to ensure fair representation. In case anyone didn’t know, this is the essence of hyper-partisanship, right here in our backyard!

From the local scene to Washington, politicians could stand to ask themselves how much pizza they really need.

Murphey Johnson of Johnson City is an engineer. He can be reached at murph@murpheyjohnson.com .