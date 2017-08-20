Looking through ‘The Devil’s Dictionary’ with 21st century glasses

Who was that individual with a grisly death wish?

Ambrose Bierce (1842-1914?) — a combat veteran of the Civil War, a loathed San Francisco journalist who carried a Colt .45 for protection and a brilliant short story writer who used psychological and idiosyncratic horror to describe the senselessness and absurdities of war in “An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge” and “Chickamauga.”

In addition to his short stories,” Bierce is also known for “The Devil’s Dictionary,” which according to S. T. Joshi, “[is] a brilliant lexicon of subversively cynical definitions ... that displays ... his corrosive wit.

“It’s amusing to note,” Joshi said, “that Bierce’s original publisher (Doubleday, Page) vetoed Bierce’s own preferred title and used “The Cynic’s Word Book” for the 1906 edition.”

Bierce, however, remarked sarcastically in a letter, “Here in the East the Devil is a sacred personage (the Fourth Person of the Trinity, as an Irishman might say) and his name must not be taken in vain.”

And while I do teach the short stories of Bierce, it was suggested — with a wink — to refrain from teaching “The Devil’s Dictionary,” lest students fail to grasp those “subversively cynical definitions” or comprehend “corrosive wit.”

One can only assume it’s a generational thing. Translated: “Oh, that’s offensive.”

Even though “The Devil’s Dictionary” isn’t currently on any best-seller list, it’s as relevant today as it was 111 years ago as the sampling below demonstrates.

ABSURDITY, n. A statement or belief manifestly inconsistent with one’s own opinion.

AGE, n. That period of life in which we compound for the vices that we still cherish by reviling those that we have no longer the enterprise to commit.

ARENA, n. In politics, an imaginary rat-pit in which the statesman wrestles with his record.

BAPTISM, n. A sacred rite of such efficacy that he who finds himself in heaven without having undergone it will be unhappy forever.

CAPITAL, n. The seat of misgovernment.

CHRISTIAN, n. One who believes that the New Testament is a divinely inspired book admirably suited to the spiritual needs of his neighbor.

CONGRESS, n. A body of men who meet to repeal laws.

CONSERVATIVE, n. A statesman who is enamored of existing evils, as distinguished from the Liberal, who wishes to replace them with others.

DELUGE, n. A notable first experiment in baptism which washed away the sins (and sinners) of the world.

EXECUTVE, n. An officer of the Government, whose duty it is to enforce the wishes of the legislative power until such time as the judicial department shall be pleased to pronounce them invalid and of no effect.

OPPOSITION, n. In politics, the party that prevents the Government from running amuck by hamstringing it.

POLITICS, n. A strife of interest masquerading as a contest of principles.

REVELATION, n. A famous book in which St. John the Divine concealed all that he knew. The revealing is done by the commentators, who know nothing.

SENATE, n. A body of elderly gentlemen charged with high duties and misdemeanors.

VOTE, n. The instrument and symbol of a freeman’s power to make a fool of himself and a wreck of his country.

Of course, the aforementioned is only a small dose of what Bierce has to offer, but give the devil his due — buy yourself a copy and enjoy a good diabolical laugh.

Yes, Bierce’s disappearance remains one of the great unsolved mysteries in American history; however, I believe he would agree there are a few definitions that need to be added to “The Devil’s Dictionary.”

LITTERED, adj. The American highways, byways, roads, trails, rivers, lakes, streams and parks. See shameful.

METEOROLOGISTS, n. A superior name given to weathermen (male), weatherwomen (female) or weatherpersons (other or unknown sex) who are usually wrong 50 percent of the time, but still manage to keep their jobs.

REDACT, v. In politics, the censoring of names that protects the guilty.

UNMASKING, v. In politics, the leaking of names of innocent people.

In the final analysis, though, these definitions are simply the product of a complacent society.

Don’t blame journalists — blame yourselves.

Larry French lives in Butler. He is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, National Society of Newspaper Columnists and teaches composition and literature at East Tennessee State University and Northeast State Community College. You may reach him at frenchl@etsu.edu.