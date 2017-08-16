What's the hurry? Time to slow down

But we are a speedy society. Humans are always speeding. It is because naturally we are pretty slow despite our tendency to compliment ourselves. Quickness, in the bush, was not our favored trait.

Nowadays we speed eat, speed date, speed message, speed boats, speed dial (dial?) and speed walk. We want to manufacture more stuff more speedily. We want instant relief from illness. We want instant promotion. We speedily sing the National Anthem. Our most used business term and now educational term is “fast track.”

We wear “Speedos” so we can swim faster. Right?

The human race has a need for speed. We just like driving fast, too. When there were finally two Model-T Fords in the same pasture, they raced to see who was the speedier. I have to believe that somewhere in the Bible is a tale about camel racing. Nothing much has changed.

We witness speed everywhere: turtle races, wooly-worm races and sudden service, Prime delivery, lightning fast credit score, quickly shed pounds. And now, with e-banking services on the web, we can kiss our money good-bye quicker than ever before.

Of course, where else but in Tennessee, it is against the law to hog the left lane (even while doing the speed limit?) and slow down speedier traffic. In particular it is ungrateful to hinder a local member of the legislature who demands you get out of his way. Speed bullying.

I find it curious that automated cars of various sophistications might resist going over the speed limit. In this futuristic, highly-automated, very-boring-driving world if you can manage to get your car (if it’s still called that) to exceed the speed limit then with equal speed your bank account will be charged for the ticket probably before you get to the next intersection. Automated cars ought to eliminate the need for officers to patrol school speed zones.

The driver’s license is basically a contract. We agree to obey the rules of the road (all of them, all the time) in exchange for the privilege of driving. I wonder about speeders who seem to think it is OK to speed particularly when the law is not looking. That implies it is OK to cheat on your spouse when they are not around. It is OK to lie when the truth will never be known. It is OK to cheat on your taxes. That suggests volumes about the value of a promise.

But, we also know that we cannot survive as uncooperative drivers, despite the mantra of the survivalists. Since we depend upon one another then we also have to respect one another, for any reason and all reasons. It may seem a bit silly but if we all sped, everywhere, all the time, the winner would be the person who walked. We are barely civilized enough to understand we cannot play bumper cars on the streets where we live.

That goes for political bumper cars, too. Humans have the capacity to get along in order to move along. It is not instinctive. It is complex and necessary.

From birth to the age of 50, we hurry. We rush through childhood to be adults. We rush through adolescence because we can’t stand being either too young or not old enough. We rush into love. By age 50 or so the stars begin to exert their eternal countdown on us. For all our efforts to live longer what really happens is the end still comes too quickly. Maybe we rush through life fearing the eternity of afterwards. I don’t know that you can take your Mustang GT500 to heaven. I know there are some people who believe it.

The saying goes to enjoy the journey which seems to inspire driving fast. However, a billboard comes to mind, slightly reworded by myself: “Don’t Speed. We Can Wait.” The advertisement is for a funeral home.

We start early learning to speed. Our first words were not “No,” or something our parents worried we might copy of theirs. Our first words were, feeling free and wonderful under a clear, cool sky, in the perambulator, “Faster, Mommy. Faster!”

