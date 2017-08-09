Tips for traveling the Tweetsie Trail

Nothing kills a good day on the trail like road rash, bruises, broken bones, heat stroke and/or heart attack. Safety first and know your limits.

Whether on a bike or on foot, be careful everywhere, but be especially careful at Greenlee Road, Sparks Road and West G Street. These crossings have bad sightlines and drivers, God bless them, can and will look straight at you and never see you.

The road has the right-of-way. There are stop signs on the trail at every crossing, which means that trail users have to give way. Ignore the sign and get in the path of a car, and the driver doesn’t have a problem, you’ve got a problem.

(And drivers, since you do have the right of way, unless someone is actually in a crosswalk, it’s really best that you take it. I know you’re trying to be polite by stopping and waving us trail users through, and thanks very much, but stopping in the middle of the road when other drivers aren’t expecting it actually creates a hazard. Go on. Please. We can wait and we’re supposed to.)

In spite of the extraordinary job that Johnson City and Elizabethton do in maintaining the trail, there are a few spots where stormwater runoff creates problems. Just be aware that you may hit a patch with ruts, or where ruts have been filled with loose gravel, and either one can cause serious trouble. There is a spot at Mile Marker 7, in particular, that no amount of pleading on my part has gotten fixed, so consider yourself warned.

One other thing — cyclists may have noticed that some pedestrians have the baffling habit of turning around and looking to see who just called out “Passing on your left!” rather than, you know, actually moving out of the way. Oh, well.

Stop and read the historical markers. The faculty and students at East Tennessee State University did a remarkable job with them. I’ll make a good-sized bet that there is more to the natural history and human history of the Tweetsie than most people realize. Daniel Boone, John Sevier and the Overmountain Men, Gen. Nathaniel Taylor and many other great figures in history traveled the route. The diversity of the natural world on the trail is simply amazing, and it is chock-a-block with regionally and nationally important historic sites. Take a few minutes, and greatly increase your appreciation of the area we call home.

My favorite person associated with the trail is Mary Patton — “Powder Mary.” In the early days she was the area’s gunpowder maker, a dirty and dangerous job if there ever was one, and utterly indispensable to the settlement’s success. She supplied over 500 pounds of gunpowder to the Overmountain Men, worth a small fortune at the time, free of charge.

Her generous act was in no small part responsible for the success of the expedition to Kings Mountain. As you pass Happy Valley High School, which sits beside Powder Branch where her powder mill was located, be sure to salute Mary Patton, one of the overlooked heroes of the War for Independence, a common person who did an extraordinary thing.

Sit a spell. There are over 150 benches on the trail, each one sponsored by a community member whose donation helped make the trail a reality. Many are at really pretty spots, and they are strategically placed. Good exercise is enhanced by moments of quiet contemplation. Enjoy.

Watch a ballgame. The trailside provides the best place to watch Little League baseball at Lions Park. Yes, all the umpires are blind.

Grab a bite to eat. The trail goes right by downtown Elizabethton, and, although I shouldn’t name names, you can get really good food and beverages there — really good. Maybe hear some good local music and on Saturdays, visit the car show. (Oh, there’s a new public restroom not 30 yards from the trail, too. How welcome is that.)

Smile, nod, wave, say hello. Everyone on the trail is friendly, and even the hard-core athletes training for their next triathlon appreciate it, even the ones too out-of-breath and exhausted to acknowledge it. The best way to top off a few hours well spent.

We are so lucky to have the Tweetsie Trail. I hope you’ll get out and enjoy it. See you there.

Kenneth D. Gough of Elizabethton is a semi-retired businessman.