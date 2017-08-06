Before opioid there was the jake leg crisis

State lawmakers quickly passed laws to force the new-age “head shops” that sold these dangerous drugs out of business. Other synthetic drugs like “gravel,” however, soon arrived to take their place.

And just a few years before synthetic drugs were the serpent in Eden, Tennessee was experiencing a methamphetamine epidemic. Not a day went by without a report of a meth lab bust in the area.

Legislators in Nashville responded to the crisis by limiting the over-the-counter sale of meth’s main ingredient — pseudoephedrine. The General Assembly also created a state registry of meth offenders.

Despite these efforts, the manufacturing of methamphetamine continues to be a nagging problem in this state. Meth production takes a large bite out of tax dollars going to law enforcement. There is the cost of cleaning up the very toxic meth labs. And there are the medical and dental costs of inmates jailed for making meth. (Cases of “meth mouth” are common at local jails.)

Go back nearly 100 years, and you will find another substance abuse epidemic that found Johnson City at its ground zero. Johnson City was one of the communities hardest hit by the jake leg epidemic. It was a time when the Volstead Act made booze illegal, but drinking it was still a favorite pastime of many Americans.

Jake leg was a by-product of Prohibition, just as synthetic marijuana and herbal bath salts are a product of this country’s so-called “war of drugs.” Such bans fail to take into consideration just how stubborn Americans — who already mistrust the government — can be when that government tries to legislate temperance.

I learned of Johnson City’s connection to the jake leg epidemic from reading an article written by Dan Baum in the Sept. 13, 2003, issue of The New Yorker. Baum wrote that victims of the jake leg experienced “foot-floppiness” and walked with a “rubber-legged gait” that often ended in paralysis.

The cause was linked to their consumption of a patent medicine known as jake — Jamaica ginger extract. While this so-called medicine was sold legally under Prohibition, it packed the wallop of four jiggers of scotch. At nearly 85 percent alcohol, jake was mostly consumed by the urban poor in small cities.

Baum wrote that the jake epidemic was first seen as a “mystery plague” that “smote Johnson City, Tennessee, particularly hard.” The cause of the jake leg was suspected to be a plasticizer — triorthocresyl phosphate — added by the manufacturer to get around federal regulations restricting alcohol content.

It’s also interesting to note the plasticizer was made by only two companies in the country at the time — Eastman Kodak and the Celluloid Corporation of Newark, N.J.

The repeal of the Volstead Act eventually put an end to the jake leg epidemic. Meanwhile, Johnson City’s reputation as Little Chicago continued well into the late 1950s.

