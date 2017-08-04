Who is answering our phone calls today?

￼

The technology of the party line that served farmers in the area where I grew up consisted of a single iron wire strung from farm to farm on insulators nailed to poles and connected to a phone instrument that contained a switch, a microphone, a receiver, a bell and a magneto that generated a current when cranked.

The microphone transmitted voice sounds by modulating the current from a pair of dry cell batteries connected to the line when the receiver was lifted.

The switch was wired so that when the receiver was on the hook, the line was connected only to the bell. Anyone on the line could ring the bell by lifting the receiver from the hook and turning the crank on the magneto in his set.

Of course, this rang the bells on all phones on the line, but a coded series of long and short rings served to indicate which phone the caller wanted to reach.

Beyond the party line, calls had to be routed though a switchboard which gave rise to the term “central” and a comedy routine on a well-known radio show in which the performer lifted the receiver to make a call, listened for a moment before saying, “That you Myrt?” (Presumably the operator’s name was Myrtle.) Then he would exchange a few words of local gossip before his call was placed.

Back at the switchboard the operator, already plugged into the line that was calling, would connect the caller with the party sought by plugging a line from her switch into the receptacle for the called phone.

At this point the operator was expected to throw the switch to cut her receiver from the circuit to ensure the privacy of the call. Obviously she didn’t always do it or she wouldn’t have had gossip to relay to subsequent callers.

Of course on the party line, anyone who heard the ring could surreptitiously lift the receiver and listen in. Such behavior was called “rubbering.” Usually a telltale click would give the listener away.

In the event it didn’t, the simultaneous connection of additional phones on the line would increase the resistance of the transmission and reduce the volume of the conversation to the point of giving the transgressors away. I don’t know that it ever got into a comedy routine, but it was not uncommon to hear someone say “Gertie, get off the line” during a party line call.

These systems required that the switchboard be manned at all times — not a problem for large communities with heavy phone traffic, but in small towns, the operator literally slept beside the switchboard in order to serve callers day and night.

I once manned such a system at a military base in the South Pacific where U.S. and British forces were stationed. Instead of the universal question of cell phone users, “Can you hear me now?” British callers would inquire, “Are you there?”

With circuits automatically connected by dial phones, synchronized switches that transmit multiple calls on the same line by dividing the frequency of the carrier and by transmitting bits of conversations in alternating sequence, we’ve come a long way since the party line. Perhaps we’ve come too far.

When I was responsible for offices, my staff members were carefully schooled to answer the phone courteously with the name of the office and the identity of the speaker, “School of Journalism, this is Margaret Brown.” Margaret would then route the call to my phone or that of the appropriate faculty member. Even student receptionists were required to observe the protocol.

Nowadays, I place a call and hear a recorded, or mechanically produced voice say, “Your call is important to us. For quality assurance your call may be monitored and recorded.” Then I receive a litany of numbers to press depending on the object of my call. If none suffice, I’m instructed to press zero for an operator, or to remain on the line until a representative, all of whom are busy with other calls at the moment, will be available to take my call.

If I am fortunate enough to get a human being on the line it usually occurs that the accent is too thick to be understandable or the responding office is located in India where the representative is unfamiliar with anything beyond the list of frequently asked questions.

With expensive internal phone exchange equipment businesses are convinced they profit by saving the cost of employing a receptionist to answer the phone, but I’ll wager they do not count the public relations cost of customer frustration over wasting time waiting for an intelligent response to phone calls.

Computers are a valuable tool for many purposes, but for telephone contact, I much prefer to be able to talk to a person who cares about the purpose of my call. I’ll settle for a cheerful answering machine that promises to inform the person I’m calling about my attempt to make contact, but let’s dispense with the computer-generated pretense of responding to my call.

I would appreciate, as Garrison Keillor so eloquently expresses it, “a little exchange of humanity.”

Murvin H. Perry of Johnson City is a retired East Tennessee State University journalism professor.