It's time to show Big Insurance the door

The rest of the country watched and liked what they saw developing and by 1961, 10 provinces had initiated programs of their own. In 1966, the Canadian government implemented the Medical Care Act to give federal aid to provinces, and in 1984 the Canadian Health Care Act was passed which centered the system in Ottawa.

With many long-standing national health services functioning successfully in Europe with a variety of national approaches and all the advantages of hindsight, Canada had worthy models for structuring its own system.

Regardless of approach, every citizen has equal and complete access to care, and all are funded through one insurance pool, described by a two-word phrase which is being uttered more and more frequently in our country — single payer. It seems to me it’s now being spoken of publicly with a growing ruefulness. There’s a sense of “why not us?” and perhaps even “what’s wrong with us?”

The standard wisdom of the past has been that the concept could never be sold to the American people, but that’s proving to be a sham inflicted on us by those able to shout the loudest, create offensive catch phrases to instill fear of change and attract the most money to campaigns for misleading the American public. Just try convincing either the British or Albertan conservatives that they should imitate our health care system.

As always, economic comparisons are important. Few of us are aware that in 1970, the percentage of our GDP devoted to health care cost was almost equal with that of Germany at approximately 6 percent, with England at 4 percent, Austria and Switzerland at 5 percent, and Canada leading the pack at approximately 6.5 percent. Scoot ahead to 2015 and that rueful “what’s wrong with us?” takes on a new urgency. England stood at a little over 9 percent, Canada and Austria at 10 prcent, Germany at 11 percent, Switzerland at 11.5 percent and the United States at a crippling cost of almost 17 percent.

And all the aforementioned have outcomes averaging better than ours. Since 2015, Obamacare has managed to reduce the cost to nearer 16.5 percent, but it’s still way too much.

It’s beyond explanation that our health care costs should be so out of proportion to the rest of the industrial world. The main reason lies in how we pay for it, and one of our two major political parties is determined to keep it that way. Republicans are poised to force us to keep swallowing their bitter pill by dismantling Obamacare and replacing it with a plan to restore Big Insurance to its “proper place” as the main driver of the upward cost spiral.

They fought the public option in the first iteration of the Affordable Care Act, which was designed to provide an alternative to commercial insurance and level the playing field with actual competition. The insurance companies have had all the advantages on their side for decade, and used it to increase their profit share by incrementally limiting availability for the older, sicker population, while favoring the young and healthy.

Apparently for Republicans, level-playing field means a field with only one team — the insurance companies, who compete to an extent with each other, but collude when it’s in their mutual interest.

Once the American people decide they’ve had enough and turn off Big Insurance propaganda, a single-payer health care system is going to look mighty attractive. We know how Medicare works. Hey, that’s a single-payer system. It’s funded by a pool of public monies and leaves out no one 65 or over, yet operates efficiently with overhead costs of only 2 to 4 percent, a small fraction of what Big Insurance absorbs.

It’s a health care system that covers everyone while controlling costs. A Medicare-for-All system, according to health care policy experts, would save $500 billion a year in profits, administrative costs and waste, which would sure help with covering all our citizens.

Like in Canada and abroad, each person, of all ages, would have an insurance card which would work at any doctor’s office or hospital in the country, without in-network/out-of-network restrictions insurance companies impose and without the often prohibitive co-pays and deductibles that now actually can keep insured people from consulting a doctor when symptoms manifest. That’s one of the reasons our emergency rooms are overburdened and illnesses require more extensive — and expensive — treatment than would often be the case had it been treated early.

Single-payer systems emphasize prevention, as does Obamacare which requires insurance companies to cover many basic procedures without co-pay and before deductibles are calculated. Drug costs could be cut by 40 percent or more, in line with drug costs in other single-payer systems.

Rapidly rising health insurance premiums is nothing new, by Kaiser Family report, doubling on the average every six years for decades as insurers discover ways to push a greater share of the cost onto their clients. It’s time we told them they’ve had their day, made their billions, paid exorbitant CEO salaries and retirement packages and demonstrated the apparently limitless boundaries to their insensitivity and greed.

Jennie Young of Elizabethton is a retired language arts teacher.