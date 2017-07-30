Ethics, electioneering and the Hatch Act

His critics, however, say the president has yet to live up to that promise. The head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics resigned last month after clashing with the White House over Trump appointees he believed had been improperly granted waivers from strict ethics rules.

The Hatch Act sometimes comes up during debates on what White House and congressional staffers can and can’t do under federal law. The 1939 law, which is also known as the “Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities,” places specific restrictions on federal employees in regard to their participation in political activities.

The Hatch Act was an effort by Congress to do away with the last vestiges of patronage in federal government.

In Tennessee, state employees fall under the Little Hatch Act. The measure prohibits public employees from using their official position, authority or influence to interfere with an election or nomination for public office.

There are a few notable exemptions to the Little Hatch Act. State lawmakers don’t fall under its control, neither do state Constitutional officers (secretary of state, treasurer and comptroller who are appointed by the state General Assembly) and members of the governor’s Cabinet.

The federal and state Hatch acts became an issue in local elections in 2010 when the Washington County Republican Party, decided along with county Republican parties across the state, to hold a primary for county commissioners.

In years past, the race for County Commission was nonpartisan. That meant county employees (in accordance to local policy) and anybody else with a desire to serve the community could seek the office. By asking for a primary, Republicans put provisions of the Hatch Act into play.

That caused concern for several Washington County incumbents, including one who worked for the Tennessee Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Because TOSHA received federal grants, Bill Biles decided not to seek re-election to the commission.

I think a Hatch Act should be implemented for courthouse employees. It would save both elected officials and their employees from grief. Over the years, the Press has heard from residents who wanted to know if there was not a law to prohibit county employees from wearing campaign buttons and T-shirts promoting the re-election of their bosses while at work.

Some of these calls came from newcomers to the region. Other complaints have come from supporters of candidates challenging the incumbents.

They were surprised to learn there is no state law to prohibit county employees from voluntarily showing support for their bosses on county time. There is also no law that prevents elected county offices from campaigning and sloganeering in their courthouse offices.

The only restriction county officials face in this regard deals with voting. Under state election law, campaign signs, buttons and other materials are prohibited from being displayed within 100 feet of a polling place.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.