Sharing opinion with precision and purpose

The fuss started after sharing my opinion about January’s women’s marches, when I received a great deal of feedback from those who agreed with me and from those who did not. It comes with the territory and being called a “woman-hater” (true story) is actually one of the milder insults thrown my way over the years. While I appreciate more constructive criticism, I don’t take any of it personally.

A couple of weeks after that piece ran, I sat down with a friend who had attended a regional women’s march as a way of supporting environmental causes and other issues close to her heart. (None were related to the abhorrent pink hats.)

My friend had been taken aback by the harsh tone of my column, but when we talked face-to-face, we quickly found that we had more common ground than expected. I found similar reactions from readers who emailed me but softened their tone after we exchanged a couple of emails. (Including one who assured me he liked my email much better than my column. Thanks, I think?)

It was a good reminder that we all have more in common than we think. Regardless of political leanings and opinions, we often have the same goals but simply differ on how to achieve them.

But in a written piece, the writer gives a very one-sided view of a topic without a big glimpse at the other side. In around 740 words, it’s tough to adequately present all sides of a complicated issue. We all learn more from a back-and-forth conversation in which we exchange ideas, but that’s impossible in this format. Essentially, I get to tell you everything I think about an issue, but I don’t get to hear what you think.

My space is limited — and some readers clearly wish it was even shorter. But space constraints mean that I simply can’t include everything I would like to and can’t always explore as many points as necessary. If I don’t offer counterpoints, it’s usually due to space. I’m naturally long-winded, so trimming my message is always a challenge.

But my friend posed a good question. What, she asked, is my goal when writing a column? Her query got me thinking. When writing a column such as the one in question, my goal is never to divide, even though it might’ve sounded that way. With a controversial topic, my goal is to present the “other side” than the one that has been most prevalent in the news. For example, when the news about the marches was mostly about the strong anti-Trump messages, I offered another viewpoint.

So much of what we hear from the talking heads in the media comes with a side of progressive opinion. Some news outlets offer as many opinions as they do facts — that’s what’s expected in the editorial section, but not the front page. Many other opinion columnists in this very paper present the liberal side of any issue, often with a heaping dose of hate for President Trump. (The “sore loser” vibe tends to overshadow any valid points that might peek through the rhetoric.)

As a conservative, I often present the side of an issue that doesn’t get as much face time. As an opinion writer, I can be as opinionated as I’d like, though I take great care to present accurate facts when it’s not just a matter of opinion. (More than once, I’ve answered a critic’s email request to show where I got my information. I don’t make it up, folks.)

I hope to make a reader think and consider another side of an issue and many readers have told me, “I never thought about it that way before.” (And don’t worry, plenty of others have told me that I’ve clearly never thought about anything, ever. It’s never just sunshine and puppies.) Sometimes my goal is just to share a story or experience, but it’s never my intent to make people mad; it’s just an unfortunate side effect of tackling some topics. As a wise elderly friend told me many times: If I’m not making someone mad, I’m not saying everything that needs to be said.

We owe a great debt to those who came before us and earned our freedom to express our opinions, to thoughtfully disagree and to exchange ideas. Even when we disagree most vehemently, let’s remember to be grateful for the freedom and responsibility of doing just that. Along with my fellow columnists, I will keep on sharing my opinions and people will keep on disagreeing. Isn’t America grand?

Rebecca Horvath of Johnson City is a wife, mother and community activist. You may reacher her at rebeccasjh@hotmail.com.