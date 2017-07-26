Back to school help needed as children across the region head back to class

Among the numerous charitable groups rushing to meet the needs of the many children who are without the supplies, backpacks, clothing and shoes they need to get off to a good start are the dedicated supporters of the annual Amanda Grace Minutolo Memorial Shoe Drive.

Launched in memory of a former Science Hill High School and Milligan College cheerleader who died unexpectedly from complications of diabetes just short of her 20th birthday, the back-to-school shoe drive commemorates Amanda’s birthday as well as two of the things she loved best in life — shoes and service to others.

Amanda’s mother, Dedri Lentz Minutolo, a longtime maintenance supervisor at South Side Elementary School has an inside view of how badly some children need school shoes. She is certain the shoe drive would have pleased her daughter. And so she stays at it, not just at the start of each new school year but throughout the year.

While July and August are her busiest months, and for the past two years have generated donations of about 250 new pairs of shoes for kids in dire need, Dedri said people frequently ask if they can give shoes for the school system’s neediest kids at other times of the year. Her answer is a resounding “yes.”

The shoes are distributed as needed with many of them going to the hundreds of children served annually by the Johnson City Schools Homeless Education Program.

Bonnie White, coordinator of the Homeless Education Program said, “It makes the children so excited to start the new year with new shoes.”

The drive assists homeless and at-risk students and has already filled the need for shoes for about 25 children. “We would like to challenge churches, community organizations and local businesses to make this a yearly donation,” White said. “We need shoes for pre-K to high school students. The sizes range from 11 in children’s to 12 in adults. We also ask for tennis shoes. Color, style, brand is up to the buyer.

“Our students are grateful to have shoes that fit and do not have holes in them. I cannot think of a better way to keep Amanda’s loving heart of service in our thoughts than shoes for needy children.”

Dedri has set a goal of 250 to 275 pairs of new shoes for this year’s drive and she sent her thanks to the many friends, family and fellow church members and others who have already bought shoes and sent money put to the drive well on its way.

Donations of new shoes for the drive may be dropped off at South Side Elementary Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. or at the Johnson City Schools Central Office at the corner of South Roan and East Maple streets Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. now and throughout the school year.

More information about the drive may be obtained by contacting Dedri Minutolo by email at dminitoes@gmail.com or minutolod@jcschools.org.

Also in the back-to-school rush to help all children get a good start on the new school year are these events:

• Good Samaritan Ministries annual distribution of new school clothing, shoes, backpacks and supplies for more than 1,000 students in need in five area counties is set for Sunday evening at Cardinal Park and the ministries drive to help as many children as possible is continuing. Donations of new school clothing shoes, backpacks and supplies, and monetary child sponsorships are still needed and may be dropped off at the ministry at 100 N. Roan St. from 9 a.m until noon and 12:30-3 p.m Monday through Friday. Monetary donations to Good Samaritan Ministries earmarked for “Back to School” may be made online at www.goodsamjc.org or by mail to P.O. Box 2441, Johnson City, TN 37605. More information about the ministry’s back-to-school program is available at the website or may be obtained by contacting Good Samaritan Programs Assistant Kimberly Lawson at 423-833-2557 or programs@goodsamjc.org.

• The Bowmantown Ruritan Club will conduct a Back to School Giveaway for students at Grandview and Sulphur Springs elementaries from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Any student who attends Grandview or Sulphur Springs may attend to obtain free school supplies. Anyone who would like to be a part of the giveaway is welcome and any donations of school supplies or monetary gifts to purchase supplies for children in the community will be greatly appreciated. More information about the giveaway or arrangements for the pickup of donations may be obtained by contacting Jaime Vest at 423-426-7583 or Haley Carr at 423-833-4607.

