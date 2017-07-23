Despite the odds, Trump just keeps winning

It’s a game President Trump and his inner circle are more than happy to play with Congress, the mainstream news media and the American people. So far, Trump has been winning. (Just as he promised: “Winning so much you’ll get sick of it.”)

Sure there have been the minor setbacks, like the repeal and replace Obamacare debacle in the Senate. But Trump’s a winner. He’ll finally get the repeal part pushed through the Senate in the next few weeks. What happens next, however, is still anybody’s guess.

Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker — who is expected to seek re-election next year — said in a statement last week he will support “the repeal of the Affordable Care Act after a reasonable transition period. This takes us back to a level playing field where, by a date certain, all sides have incentive to work together to develop a health care replacement that can generate broad support and will stand the test of time.”

That’s wishful thinking on Corker’s part. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has created such a partisan cesspool on Capitol Hill that no bipartisanship is likely to save the day anytime soon. Meantime, the threatened collapse of the Obamacare insurance exchanges will create “a very delicate situation” for Tennessee. Julie Mix McPeak, the state’s commissioner of commerce and insurance, told National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” last week Tennessee has a “fragile” individual market that sees only one insurance provider in two-thirds of Tennessee’s 95 counties.

That leaves already nervous Tennesseans worrying about the future of their health care.

Nonetheless, Trump will celebrate the Obamacare repeal with his signature thumbs up gesture. Do you know why? Because he’s a winner.

Trump is a winner even when, as he claims, at least 3 million people voted illegally (obviously for Hillary Clinton) in the November election. Such widespread voter fraud prompted Trump to appoint a blue ribbon commission to probe such shenanigans. It’s important to note that election officials on both sides of the political aisle say actual voter fraud is very rare and certainly nothing on the scale that Trump has described.

Even so, the the Presidential Advisory Commission officially got down to business last week. Before beginning its work, the commission sent a letter to every state in the nation asking for confidential information about their registered voters. The plan is to compare that data with federal records of foreign residents and undocumented immigrants to determine if there could be people who have cast illegal ballots.

More than half the states have refused to comply with the request. That includes Tennessee, where Secretary of State Tre Hargett, a Republican who oversees the state’s election system, declined to do so for legal reasons.

“Although I appreciate the commission’s mission to address election-related issues, like voter fraud, Tennessee state law does not allow my office to release the voter information requested to the federal commission,” Hargett said politely in a news release.

He failed to mention that it might be unsettling for Tennesseans to think that their vital personal information is being stored in a computer server in Washington, D.C., where it could be ripe for the picking by a no-goodnik hacker in Russia.

