A detour on the road to Utopia

Sometimes the criticism is thoughtful and, frankly, stinging, but more often they’re little more than partisan rants — hateful, bewildering or laughable. A surprising number are deleted, I assume for profanity and scatology. Not quite sure what that says about my readership, but as the old Hollywood joke goes: Write what you want, just spell the name right.

Recently a phrase in one fairly amusing rant caught my attention, because it was an indication of just how confused the author is about conservatism. He wished that I would go away, somewhere far, far away, to my own little “conservative utopia.”

The problem is that we conservatives don’t believe in utopia. We believe in the real world as it really is, not in some made-up perfect world that does not and can’t exist.

For that’s what a utopia is. It means, literally, “nowhere” and is a vision of a perfect society reflecting whatever its creator imagines perfection to be. A heaven on earth, if you will.

We’ll leave aside the illogicality of how different thinkers can conceive of different perfect societies. Conservatives figure that perfection will have to wait for the next life, while we humans continue to struggle in an imperfect world in this life. That imperfect world includes all the imperfect people who inhabit it, with everything that implies, including this author’s ability to irritate a lot of people with his political opinions.

We consider it a waste of time to think or talk about any other world, no matter how desirable it might be, for the simple reason that it can’t exist. Even if it could, we would instantly screw it up because we’re imperfect. Conservatives think we wouldn’t know perfection if it hit us in the face and handed us its business card.

There are any number of consequences to our beliefs out in the physical world. For example, we don’t expect people to ever agree on everything. We don’t expect them to agree on anything, frankly, and we’re fine with that, because, being imperfect, we know that anyone can be mistaken.

So it’s necessary to respect other peoples’ (reasonable) opinions, because one of the very few things we can say with certainty is that we don’t have a perfect understanding of the situation any more than our opponents do. They might even be right, as unpalatable and humiliating as that would be.

We tend to eschew a revolutionary approach to change, on the pragmatic, historically-unchallengeable grounds that revolutions break things and hurt a lot of people, mostly unnecessarily. Instead, we prefer gradual evolutionary change, which is traumatic enough, but leaves a lot less wreckage in its wake.

Now, to people who know what they want and when they want it (now!), gradualism looks like reactionary refusal to change, but that’s badly, badly mistaken. Changes may be good and necessary, but trying to make them too fast is an invitation to trouble. The French, Russians, Chinese, Cubans and Cambodians, among others, will be happy to explain that to you if you are in need of further explanation.

And here’s something the left finds perplexing about the right — even if every policy recommendation we on the right ever dreamed of was adopted, not one conservative would think for an instant that we would achieve a conservative utopia. People would still get sick, go bankrupt, become addicted to drugs and alcohol, still suffer all the woes and follies and derangements of life and in the end, still have to come to terms with death.

Men and nations would still lust for wealth and power, and still go to war to obtain them. And we’d accept that.

Not because we hate ourselves along with the rest of mankind, not that we’re evil, but because we understand this is the human condition, as inescapable as the rising and setting of the sun. Good governance can’t change that. At best, it can help minimize the suffering and provide the conditions for individuals to improve their own lives and those of their descendants.

Now, we’re not thrilled about that, any more than the left is. We just understand that that’s all that can be asked of government, and there is nothing but disappointment waiting for those who demand more. We have made our peace with reality, and expect no more than what it can deliver.

Kenneth D. Gough of Elizabethton is a semi-retired businessman.