Speaking up for true health care reform

A group of local concerned citizens met recently with Lana Moore, U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander’s field representative, and discussed health care legislation currently stalled in the Senate. Moore expressed a personal point of view which demonstrates her, and I assume her boss’, ignorance or avoidance of the principle of insurance. She asked why she — a women past childbearing age — should have to buy an insurance plan that covers pregnancy.

Well, because all insurance is based on a simple two-word phrase — shared risk. Insurance started abandoning the shared risk principle when they began cherry-picking for profits and isolating segments of the population considered too much of a risk to shareholders’ expectations. What happens when the shared risk principle is chipped away, little by little, as this group and that group are excluded, is that the sickest bear more and more of the cost, requiring more drastic amounts of unpaid care. One way or another, more of it gets shunted onto the general public in higher medical costs which, in turn, raise insurance rates in a vicious cycle.

Insurance that doesn’t include the ones with the least and the most health risks isn’t insurance. It’s just a marketable product to sell to consumers who have the money to buy. Affordable health care simply can’t happen in such a setup. Obamacare wasn’t a whim of Democrats. Plain and simple, costs were skyrocketing at an unsustainable level, far out of reach of nearly a fifth of our countrymen.

In the American health care system, 40 percent of cost is profit, and the insurance companies do whatever it takes to see that theirs is the lion’s share, regardless of how many people have to be excluded to make it so. Over the decades they eased themselves into the catbird seat, exercising far more power and influence than those who actually provide, research, and improve health care services: our doctors, nurses, hospitals and medical schools.

That these groups were not even invited to help shape the Republican health care plans is scandalous. They certainly played a major and respected role in the formulation of Obamacare. Unfortunately, so did the health insurance companies, and once again, it’s their presence and behaviors which are gumming up the works.

I’m not the least bit hopeful the majority of House and Senate Republicans will ever be willing, or able, to craft a workable plan to make health insurance affordable and accessible to everyone — as Donald Trump promised. Their guiding premise precludes that. It is they who essentially believe, and some dare to say outright, that medical care is just a product you buy if you have the money. It’s why the ideas of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid were all so repugnant to Republican lawmakers when Democrats introduced bills to implement them and why they fought so ferociously to defeat them.

The current stand-off is nothing new. It happens every time the question of how we provide health care is at issue. Health care as simply another product to buy and health care seen as a basic human need are diametrically opposite positions. But now, with many millions used to having affordable access to health care under Obamacare, many for the first time ever, a majority of Americans — and a majority of doctors — believe health care should be considered a basic human right — a need, not an option. Faith communities are, as never before, coalescing around this concept.

This idea is included in a statement crafted by the Church and Society Committee of the United Methodist Church (Congressman Phil Roe’s church) for their members to use when contacting elected officials about the House and Senate bills. “Because of my faith, I believe the health of our communities cannot be neglected. Along with my denomination, The United Methodist Church, I believe this is a responsibility each of us owes to others, and that the government owes to all of us. Families that struggle to get by are counting on you to ensure that any replacement plan put forth assures them affordable and high-quality coverage. You cannot fail them.”

The United Presbyterian Church (to which Sens. Alexander and Bob Corker belong) provides similar language for members. The National Council of Churches, which includes those and many other mainline denominations, has crafted some of the most powerful statements of all.

Who knows what Trump’s off-the-cuff statements mean, outside the context of whatever word game he’s playing with the House and Senate bills. But he did say publicly that both Canada and Australia have health care systems a whole lot better than ours. Insurance companies do just fine in Canada and Australia — without their complicating presences messing up the national health system. Ours will be a failing, unfixable and increasingly costly system as long as private, profit-driven insurance corporations control it.

Judy Garland of Johnson City is a community health care activist.