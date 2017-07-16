What If Hillary Clinton had been elected president?

“He’s toast,” he told me. “How can Trump possibly get away with this?”

“Watch him,” I replied.

My friend was surprised by my answer. As with most true believers on both sides of the political spectrum, he was so certain “the truth” is so evident that no rational person could possibly deny it. Political cynics know better.

My friend wanted to know how long “can this nation continue on like this?”

“Longer than you think,” I said. And then I asked him to close his eyes and picture what this country might be like at this very point in time had Clinton won the presidential race. I suggest things wouldn’t be much different.

The Republicans would still control both chambers of Congress, and the House and Senate would still be struggling to repeal and replace Obamacare.

There would be plenty of congressional hearings about wrongdoing on the part of President Hilary Clinton, her husband and her staff. New probes would be launched into Benghazi and Clinton’s private email server. In fact, by this point in time, the Republicans would already be deep into the impeachment talk.

As difficult as it was for Trump to fill his Cabinet, it would be a greater battle for a President Hillary facing a hostile Congress. Key positions in a Clinton administration would still be vacant late into the summer.

And while Neil Gorsuch would not become a U.S. Supreme Court justice, neither would Merrick Garland. The Senate would continue to block confirmation of any nominee offered by a Democrat.

One of the most intriguing things to speculate about in this President Clinton scenario is the fate of James Comey as FBI director. Candidate Hillary was certainly no fan of the way Comey handled the FBI investigation into her emails at the end of the campaign. Most people would say President Clinton would be quick to toss Comey. I don’t think so,

Doing so would come off as petty and certainly antagonize her many critics, not to mention invite the wrath of Republicans on Capitol Hill. No, the politically cautious Hillary would simply keep him on. Why risk starting a political wildfire when she is so busy trying to put out the dozens that are already burning?

In closing, I must add that I heard from another friend Wednesday who said he has had enough of the name-calling and personal attacks aimed at President Trump. He suggested they were undignified and not the kind of things opinion columnists should be engaging in. I agreed with him that such tactics are cheap and low brow, but I also pointed out the same could be said about a president who uses twitter to demean and ridicule people who disagree with him.

In fact, I believe the president of the most powerful nation in the free world should be held to a much higher standard than the lowly pundits.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.