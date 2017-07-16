Credibility, responsibility and the printed page

Having been associated with the newspaper business since 1963 — when I delivered the morning edition of the Arkansas Gazette — I came to understand its importance and what defines not only journalism, but journalists and the standards we are held to.

According to the Code of Ethics and Conduct set forth by the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Society of Newspaper Columnists, “Ethical journalism should be accurate and fair. Journalists should be honest and courageous in gathering, reporting and interpreting information. We must strive to inform, educate and entertain [our] readers and provoke them to think.

“Quotes will never be made up, but we reserve the right to engage in parody and satire. Journalists believe that public enlightenment is the forerunner of justice and the foundation of democracy. Ethical journalists act with integrity and must seek the truth and report it, minimize harm, act independently and be accountable and transparent.”

Adolph Ochs (1858-1935), American newspaper publisher and former owner of The New York Times and Chattanooga Times, required journalists “to [report] the news impartially, without fear or favor.”

Or, as defined by Walter Hussman Jr., publisher of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “Impartiality means reporting, editing, and delivering the news honestly, fairly, objectively, and without personal opinion or bias. When a newspaper delivers both news and opinion there needs to be a sharp and clear distinction between news and opinion, both to those providing and consuming the news.”

In other words, leave the editorial comments out of the news.

Today’s column is my 90th and begins my 12th year writing for the Johnson City Press. Once again, my sincere thanks to Opinion Page Editor Robert Houk, who convinced me to become part of this newspaper’s Community Voices, not realizing at the time how long it would last.

I do recall though giving my readers fair warning that at times my columns would appear conservative, and at other times liberal, but only in the interest of raising the public’s awareness level. Provided their awareness level could be raised. My columns, however, would not be stupid.

During the past 11 years, I’ve been chastised, criticized, raked over the coals, hated and loved simultaneously, threatened, and yes, even called names — most unprintable.

As friend, fellow journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Paul Greenberg reminded me, “A journalist’s job is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable. It’s not our job or business to win any popularity contests.”

However, I do not understand certain individuals who write under the guise of journalism and who cannot write two paragraphs without calling the current president of the United States names.

The same applies to those who continually limit their writing skills to one nondescript topic. Their columns are redundant, repetitive and are nothing more than self-serving agendas as they seek to sway reader’s thoughts and opinions in their direction.

Biased and opinionated individuals with their one-sided and slanted viewpoints who constantly refuse to minutely consider, or even listen to both sides of an issue objectively, because they believe outside opinions or arguments to be insignificant rhetoric are as dangerous to our society as simple-minded sheep and suicidal lemmings.

Just as dangerous are non-opinion columns, too.

Those with no opinion on even the most basic issues of the day and who are easily influenced also fall under the classification of simple-minded sheep and lemmings.

Non-opinion columns do not outrage or surprise; they simply make our world appear like a comfortable place. Unfortunately, nothing is further from the truth.

Of course, there are journalists (editors and publishers alike) — and for reasons unknown — who completely fail the litmus tests of opinion and non-opinion columns every time they take pen in hand. Basically, their editorials and columns are a waste of good ink.

At times, even this newspaper is guilty of wasting good ink.

Not all dangerous opinionated individuals, however, are journalists, but that — gentle readers — is a topic for another day. While opinionated individuals fall under every category from family and friends to co-workers and complete strangers, we must learn to differentiate and learn to read and listen to all sides of an argument and make up our own minds. We should never follow the sheep or the lemmings, and we should never let apathy cloud our judgment.

“The pursuit of truth is a noble goal of journalism,” Hussman said, “but the truth is not always apparent or known immediately. Journalists’ role is therefore not to determine what they believe at that time to be the truth and reveal only that to their readers, but rather to report as completely and impartially as possible all verifiable facts so that readers can— based on their own knowledge and experience — determine what they believe to be the truth.”

As true journalists we must remember our jobs represent the basic American rights of free speech and open discussion. We should never abuse that right or take it for granted.

Larry French lives in Butler. He is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, National Society of Newspaper Columnists and teaches composition and literature at East Tennessee State University and Northeast State Community College. You may reach him at frenchl@etsu.edu.