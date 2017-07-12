When the time comes, who will speak for us?

Because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out —

Because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out —

Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.

(Quotation from Martin Niemöller on display in the permanent exhibition of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Niemöller was a Lutheran minister and early Nazi supporter who was later imprisoned for opposing Hitler’s regime.)

I try to write on a positive basis, presenting ideas, situations, or actions that might reduce our polarization, unite us, or help us work together for the common good of our nation. I still will. However, sometimes we need to consider what we are and who we are in order to move forward. Current events and developments compel me to look at and write about what’s happening.

(Yes, I mean “our nation.” The current leader of our nation was duly elected by the people through the electoral college and represents who we are.).

We removed ourselves from the Paris Climate Agreement — the only nation to do so. Do we believe our nation is that important that we can do what we wish without considering the family of nations?

We as a nation have snubbed one of our strongest European allies — Germany. It has out-traded us. It manufactures high quality products. Furthermore, we criticized the mayor of London. He just happens to be a Muslim.

We are attempting to rewrite the Affordable Care Act, which provided medical coverage for more than 20 million people not previously covered. Changes or a complete departure from this act would eliminate coverage for approximately 23 million people, according to the Congressional Budget Office. It raises the question: “Is medical coverage a right or a privilege?”

We, as a nation, are positioning ourselves to pull much of the safety net out from under the poor and the marginalized, even though a vast majority of them seek work, attempt to live by their own resources and desire to be economically independent. If we reduce or pull out from providing a safety net, are we as a nation, making a strong statement about our lack of moral values?

In our desire for more energy, we encourage the increased exploration of fossil fuels. We want to drill for oil in the oceans, risking major spills that destroy sea life, and we continue to expand fracking without the controls to protect the subterranean layers of earth, potentially making them unstable, with devastating results in poisoning aquifers and other sources of water. Furthermore, the Arctic Circle could become a new area for exploration, especially since Arctic warming has made the area more accessible for drilling.

Our nation’s leaders have used language and inferences that have increased hate crimes, racism, and bigotry throughout the nation. A recent report indicated that physical expressions of violence have increased ten fold since January. Jewish and Muslim communities are becoming more fearful. Outward expressions of bigotry toward others occur regularly.

Our nation’s legal system has moved toward a more just response to non-violent crimes until this year. However, our current justice system is requiring federal prosecutors to be vigilant in requiring stiff sentences for all criminal offenses. In fact, recently a judge was required to severely sentence a one-time drug offender, although the judge had asked the prosecuting attorney to provide a request for leniency.

Then there is The Wall. Are we keeping unwanted people out or are we closing ourselves off from the rest of the world? Have we forgotten that the only people with a claim to this land are the Native Americans? Do we still believe in manifest destiny? Have we forgotten the words on the Statue of Liberty? Is this action morally sound, or does it reflect a nation that is morally bankrupt?

In listing this litany of issues, developments, and actions, I must ask, who are we — you and I — as we face this nation’s future? All of us are affected, along with our children and grandchildren. If you are like me, you keep your mouth shut in public, whether it’s with family, friends, or neighbors. Oh, sure, I write articles like this, but such action is relatively safe. Face-to-face discussion, in a tactful, non-aggressive way, stating how I think and feel is totally different. But silence, as it affects our nation, is the same as saying, “this is who I want us to be.”

Remember Martin Niemoller’s words? They are as meaningful now as they were 80 years ago.

The other week I was conversing with a person I just met about the status of our nation. She stated that her calling was to speak for those without a voice, such as the marginalized, the poor, immigrants and selected minorities, especially those who embrace a religion other than Christianity. Then, with tears in her eyes, she said, “Our planet has no voice.”

Who is our nation’s voice?

The Rev. Edward Wolff of Jonesborough is a retired Lutheran minister and progressive activist.