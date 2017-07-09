Make a difference in education this school year

But if everything is a problem, nothing is a problem, so the constant fussing has quickly become nothing but noise.

Just because some people don’t like Trump doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a job to do and one of his first tasks was filling his Cabinet. One unpopular appointee was Betsy DeVos, the secretary of the Department of Education. Many folks who haven’t set foot in a public school in twenty years were suddenly experts on schools and on DeVos herself.

To be fair, there were also folks who are highly invested in education who were not pleased with the selection either. Many teachers expressed their opposition to DeVos. Whether it’s fair or not, she has a reputation of being less-than-friendly to public schools, not being knowledgeable about education and heavily favoring school choice vouchers.

It’s been a few months and believe it or not, DeVos hasn’t destroyed public education and the leftists have moved on to dozens of other complaints. But the problems in our educational system aren’t easily solved or even easily diagnosed.

As a nation, we spend more per-pupil than most other countries, yet we lag far behind in achievement. The testing culture that permeates our schools limits learning instead of enhancing it. Teachers aren’t paid enough and have very little freedom to teach as they want to, because they’re so restricted by testing.

I am an unwavering supporter of public schools. I attended them, my children attend them and I spend many hours volunteering in them. I believe that pulling money from low-performing public schools and allowing those students to choose another school does not solve any problems and can actually make those schools worse.

Although I understand arguments in favor of school choice, it does not have a proven track record of success.

We are fortunate in Johnson City because our local schools are among the best in the state. That success is somewhat relative, however, since Tennessee schools do not rank highly in comparison with other states.

My children have been blessed with some outstanding teachers and administrators and parental involvement is top-notch in most of our local schools.

So instead of focusing on the negative or what “could” happen going forward, why not find ways to help? School starts back soon in our area and we each have opportunities to make a difference.

Here are some ideas:

• If you have kids in school, talk to their teachers or principals. Ask what they need and how you can help. There are countless ways to assist them — you can donate extra supplies (teachers spend hundreds of dollars of their own on supplies each year), help organize the classroom library, read with fledgling readers, make copies or help with classroom activities. If your work schedule doesn’t allow those things, there are often projects you can take home to complete.

• You can get involved with the PTA in your school, help in the office, shelve library books or tutor kids who need a little extra help. Some schools have mentoring programs and food drives for underprivileged students. Teachers and principals can offer dozens of ideas of what is needed in their own classrooms and schools; very few would turn away offers of help.

• It’s also vital to be an advocate for your child, particularly is she has any special needs. It will ensure she doesn’t get lost in the shuffle and will help her learn to advocate for herself as she grows.

• If you don’t have children in school, you still have a vested interest in public education. Our schools — funded by our tax dollars — are educating our future leaders and community members. Most schools do not require volunteers to be parents or grandparents — check with your neighborhood school, but in most cases, all you need is a willing heart and a clean background. Also, we have numerous local afterschool programs that depend on volunteer support.

Whining about what’s going on in Washington, D.C. does nothing to change what is going on in Washington County. We have the power to invest in and enrich the kids in our community. We can reach out to our representatives, of course, but volunteering in our local schools will truly make a difference in the daily lives of the kids in our community. The next time you are tempted by the lure of complaining about something, turn it around and look for ways to help.

Children are always a worthy investment.

Rebecca Horvath of Johnson City is a wife, mother and community activist. Email her at rebeccasjh@hotmail.com.