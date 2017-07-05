What the Senate health care bill means to you

Think about how the bill will impact you. There are few things you should keep in mind that are not being discussed in the debate about the legislation that you are reading or hearing now.

The more people are left uninsured or lose their insurance, the more your insurance premiums and overall health care costs will increase. Many major health care providers must provide care to those who show up for treatment regardless of their ability to pay. They are required by law to do so.

The Johnson City Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center (or their original facilities) were built by Hill–Burton Act Funds. This act, passed in the Truman administration, built some 6,800 hospitals or other health care facilities. Over the subsequent decades, new facilities sprang up all around the country, including many in the 40 percent of U.S. counties that lacked hospitals in 1945.

By 1975, Hill-Burton had been responsible for construction of nearly one-third of U.S. hospitals. That year Hill-Burton was merged into a much larger law, known as the Public Health Service Act. By the year 2000, about 6,800 facilities in 4,000 communities had in some part been financed by the law. This was not only hospitals and clinics, but rehabilitation centers and long-term care facilities.

This is what created the obligation to care for those who cannot pay for their services at certain hospitals. Though the original Hill-Burton obligation has expired, non-profit hospitals must still provide care for those without insurance or the means to pay in order to maintain their tax-free status, based on a 1956 IRS ruling and subsequent rulings and amendments.

Hill-Burton has been touted as one of the most significant bipartisan efforts to come out of Congress. Remember the word “bipartisan?” Both sides of the aisle working for the best interests of all of us? Not engaging in efforts to only get a bill passed and score a victory, regardless of how it impacted those the legislation should serve? We haven’t had much of this lately.

But again, be clear on what providing “free care” means. While certain hospitals must provide “free” care, nothing is free. Health care facilities simply shift costs to those of us who have insurance or pay for our care. Subsequently, if within a decade 22 million people are left without coverage and funding for Medicaid is reduced $772 billion, as projected by the recent Congressional Budget Office report, those who have coverage will pay for those who don’t.

I worked in health care administration at the Johnson City Medical Center in the 1980s when the health care industry was impacted by legislation that reduced Medicare reimbursements to hospitals significantly for certain services. Insurance companies also restructured their payments to the extent that many small hospitals went out of business or closed certain services.

We mounted a major communication effort called “Care for the Needy: A Dilemma.” We made many presentations to community and business leaders, those who offered group health insurance to their employees. The hospital board wanted to make sure that people understood that when their unreimbursed care increased, JCMC had no choice but to pass those increases on to patients, consequently raising costs for insurance plans offered by employers.

At that time about one of seven patients that came to the Medical Center didn’t have the means to pay. But they received care, as required by law, and those who did pay or had insurance coverage paid for it.

There is no question that health care reform is essential. Costs are out of control, driven in part by the high administrative costs created by our inefficient reimbursement system employed by our complicated health insurance industry — an industry that will make a profit regardless of the approach for reform now being considered by the Senate. And we know health care costs are a major driver of our federal budget deficit which must be brought under control. If it isn’t, draconian cuts in many essential government programs will be necessary.

But again, know that while the reduction or elimination in coverage for many folks who are least able to pay including the poor and the elderly, may help balance the budget, many people will suffer and die. Health care costs will rise, driven by what could be called a “sick tax” — a tax imposed, not by the government but by health care providers who must cover their costs by “taxing” those who do pay for those who can’t.

Kind of like taxation without representation. Oh, there’s a historical event that used that slogan a couple of hundred years ago that drove our split from Great Britain. Remember that?

All said, call your senators now and ask them to slow this process down. Pass a health care bill for the right reasons. Strive to craft legislation that covers everybody for less than we are paying now. Sure, it will take time. But there are at least a dozen other developed countries that offer quality health care for all their citizens at less cost than we do with better results.

We can do that, too, if Congress will work together to do the right thing.

Dr. Aubrey Lee of Johnson City is a professor in the School of Business and Economics at King University, Bristol.