What do you know about the Overmountain Men?

The Overmountain Men played a key role in defeating Ferguson in a confrontation that boosted patriot morale and led to subsequent victories in the South. It was not long after the Battle of Kings Mountain that the British surrendered at Yorktown, Va.

With Independence Day coming up on Tuesday, I have prepared a short quiz on the Overmountain Men and the events that helped to forge this nation.

1) Just who were the Overmountain Men? Were they:

A. An offshoot tribe of the Cherokee.

B. Salesmen for a trading outpost.

C. Frontiersmen who lived west of the Appalachian Mountains in what is now Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

2) The Overmountain Men got their dander up when:

A. Major Ferguson threatened the kill their leaders and burn their homes.

B. King George called them cowards.

C. They heard of the British abusing a young Andrew Jackson.

3) What is the name of the Overmountain Man whose cabin was relocated to Winged Deer Park in Johnson City?

A. Darling Jones

B. Robert Young

C. Col. John Tipton

4) Samuel Doak was a noted Presbyterian minister, who delivered a fiery prayer/sermon before the Overmountain Men set off for Kings Mountain. He would go on to found a number of schools and churches in the region, including this college, which is oldest in Tennessee. Is it:

A. Milligan College

B. Tusculum College

C. The University of the South

5) Not only did the Overmountain Men help to defeat Ferguson and his army, but one was credited with firing the deadly headshot that killed him. That shot came from a long rifle with the nickname:

A. “Sweet Lips”

B. “Sure Shot”

C. “Redcoat Killer”

6) The Overmountain Men included farmers, trappers, preachers and a few politicans. One of them would become the first governor of the state of Tennessee. He was:

A. William Blount

B. Archibald Roane

C. John Sevier

7) Following the defeat of Ferguson and the tories at Kings Mountain, an Overmountain Man (Joseph Greer) was picked to deliver the news of the victory to the Continental Congress in Philadelphia. Some accounts of that messenger describe him as being:

A. Over 7 feet tall.

B. The fastest runner in the regiment.

C. A childhood friend of George Washington.

8) Isaac Shelby and John Sevier were the co-leaders of the Overmountain Men at the Battle of Kings Mountain. After the war, Shelby would be elected the first governor of what state?

A. Michigan

B. Arkansas

C. Kentucky

Answers: 1) C; 2) A;3) B; 4) B; 5) A; 6) C; 7) A; 8) C.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.