The problem with going it alone

In their cynicism, Republicans wrote these bills so that the onerous effects would happen after their next election cycle. This, they believe, will inoculate them from the blowback that would certainly come from their constituents.

In their fear, Republicans rolled back the taxes on wealthy Americans. These taxes partially fund health care under the Affordable Care Act. This, they believe, will ingratiate them with their deep-pocket donors.

The issues are not cloudy — they are very clear. It is clear that at the center of both bills is a simple sentiment, which I express thus: “I don’t want to pay for health care for those people.”

It is clear to me that at the heart of this debate about health care is a dichotomy: Do I become part of a community or do I go it alone? Am I part of something greater than myself or am I the biggest thing on earth?

And this prompts more questions. If I am wealthy, if I have means, do I tax myself for the betterment of all? Or do I serve myself first, and let others fight for the scraps?

IMO, rugged individualism, as an ethos that infects one’s life and culture, is DOA in the 21st century. That ideal was alive and well in the 19th century. It is on life support in some remote places in Montana, Alaska and Texas. In big-open areas, in large states, it is easy to believe your neighbors are a league away.

I believe that rugged individualism died many years ago in places like Connecticut, Michigan and Delaware. In those states, people are more that likely to run into their neighbors every day.

In the United States, I think we need a culture and an expression to replace “rugged individualism.” We need to focus more on our community than ourselves.

If you live 90 miles from your nearest neighbor, you can reject my ideas, and delude yourself that you do not live in a community. It may be easy to believe that you are an island, sufficient unto yourself.

Those 90 miles are shrinking. If you live 90 miles from your nearest neighbor now, you will soon live 9 yards from your nearest neighbor.

This push-and-pull has happened before in American history. Social Security was fought as “the first step to socialism.” Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Aid to Families with Dependent Children were also characterized as “un-American.” Public welfare programs are anathema to those who live as rugged individualists.

But throughout our history, our representatives and senators of reasonable disposition and sensible character, have understood that this country works better as a community than as a hodge-podge of individual states and cultures. We cannot expect to lead the world with our ideal of democracy, while a person in Alaska receives better health care than a person in Alabama.

We live in a conflicted time. Some of us are living in a village raising a child, and others are looking out for themselves, pondering how to make the best deal.

The Rev. Jeff Briere is pastor of the Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church in Johnson City.