Memorial golf-a-thon to aid fight against myeloma; new nonprofit house joins work to ‘cap the gap’ for foster kids

In Pete's honor, Graham has organized a four-day, four-state golf-a-thon with friends to raise awareness and funds for the fight against myeloma through the International Myeloma Foundation.

Graham and some other young golfers and friends will kick off the memorial golf-a-thon Saturday at the Johnson City Country Club and have invited Johnson City Mayor David Tomita and other local dignitaries to join them for a brief opening program at 1:15 p.m.

The golf-a-thon will move on to the Providence Country Club in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday and to the Furman Golf Club in Greenville, S.C., on Monday before returning to the Tri-Cities July 4 for a wrap-up day on the links at the Clear Creek Golf Club in Bristol, Va.

Alexia Poe, of Poe Consulting in Nashville, is helping Graham get the word out and add to the success of his fundraiser for the fight against myeloma. Poe said Graham’s goal is to raise awareness and funds, and since this is the first year of his golf-a-thon, he’s keeping things simple.

She said the best way for folks to support Graham’s efforts is to donate online through the International Myeloma Foundation website at http://give.myeloma.org/Golf-a-Thon17.

In addition to Grahams’ Golf-A-Thon for Myeloma 2017 page with more information about the love for golf he shared with his grandfather, visitors to the IMF website will find a wealth of information about myeloma and the ongoing work for a cure.

With 33,030 new cases diagnosed annually in the United States, myeloma is the second most common blood cancer behind leukemia. The IMF is the world’s oldest and largest myeloma-specific charity with donations going to education, medical research and support and advocacy for patients and their families.

While most teenagers are out enjoying their free time this holiday weekend, Graham will be continuing to fight myeloma in memory of Pete and is encouraging everyone to help through their support of the golf-a-thon and IMF.

Jonie Canon, president of the local Cap the Gap Foster Care program, wrote in last week to pass along information about the new Isaiah 117 House in Carter County.

A faith-based nonprofit organization following the biblical instruction in Isaiah 1:17 to "defend the cause of the fatherless,” the house provides temporary shelter, loving care and other services to children in Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties who are removed from their homes by the Tennessee Department of Children's Services

In addition to a place to stay and food to eat during their emergency transition to foster care, children often come to the house in need clothing and personal care items. Often, they come with nothing and are scared, lonely, hungry and dirty.

The house provides the children with a safe and comfortable place to wait while their paperwork is processed and their new foster home is located. It also provides food to eat, clean clothes to wear, toys, books and blankets to comfort the children and caring volunteers to help them through what inevitably is a traumatic transition.

More information about the house, including how to help support its work, is available at www.isaiah117house.com or may be obtained by calling 423-773-5677.



