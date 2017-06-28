A 1970 Aston Martin just can't win today

How is this important? It may indicate that brute horsepower is no longer the basic criteria for a quick car. Most knowledgeable mechanics realize that weight is an equalizer. (So do horse racers, of course.) New materials, better fuel systems, computer controlled economies, better tires and more conspire to make your car quick enough yet easy on the fuel.

Economy also got us the wonderful doughnut spare tire, too, although most spare tires probably were seldom used and wasted space in the trunk.

Once accused of being the villain of air pollution in the country, the automobile has become a reluctant leader in controlling air pollution. But, there’s more.

Recently, General Motors announced is was hiring several thousand new employees. Reading down through the announcement revealed two very interesting details. The first was that less than a quarter of the new hires were for the line. In this day and age of automation at the factory level, what my generation would have known as jobs don’t exist nearly like they used to.

Such a small number of new line workers would, to some people, indicate a failure of the industry to keep selling cars and the failure would be caused by the Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards that dampen down prices and lay off workers and the favorite whipping boy — the North American Free Trade Agreement.

But, as usual, there was another side of that announcement. The other three-quarters of the hiring were engineers, designers, artists, advertising representatives. Non-line workers. I wonder which of these two basic categories any of us would have chosen?

When I bought my first new car in 1970, a classic by today’s standards, factory work was still the rage but maybe at a peak. I remember a motivational speaker talking about his dad’s career working on the assembly line doing, he said, the same job for 40 years. This was not for him. It wasn’t for me either.

I guess high gas use and middle class factory work went together. My second car was a four-cylinder, five speed, bullet, by comparison, and used about half the gas. By then the gas war was in full combat mode and the country was just beginning to get the idea about fixing its problem of fuel dependency.

But, before we condemn, we must remember the men and women who built the cars in the 1950s and 1960s became the core that formed the working middle class across the country. The factory worker class, thanks largely to Henry Ford’s paying a livable wage to his workers, became the consumer society that pulled and pushed and catapulted the US economy into the stratosphere.

Instead of working in the mills or hunting whales (two industries pleading to return), they built cars by the 10 millions per year and that made steel and tires and gasoline the industries they were. It also just had to end.

For the sake of our air quality, too, there are thankfully several million Camrys to every Aston Martin. But, as a direct result of government mileage standards, our air is cleaner per car (although the number of cars per family has gone bizarre) and we are now, for the first time in history, oil independent. Those are pretty good accomplishments. It seems to me that regressing from such successes is of no use to anyone.

One side effect of this is, of course, for all states, as the average mileage rises, the amount of gasoline purchased goes down and the revenue from the gas tax decreases also. The gas tax is a somewhat unpopular punishment of the gas guzzler, but a bonus to the gas economizer.

The effect of cheaper gas would seem to entice us to waste fuel. This hasn’t so far been true but the change in gas tax revenues might indicate whether Tennesseans are taking economy to heart. The Camry crowd and Kim Kardashian-diesel crowd will vote with their usage.

For what it is worth, in an eighth-of-a-mile, I think I’d put my money on the Camry.

Charles More lives in Johnson City.