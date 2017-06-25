Trump and the GOP say the darndest things on health care

It worked so well that the not-so-innocent Bill Cosby brought “Kids Say the Darndest Things” back to network television for a brief run in the 1990s.

I’d like to see a reboot of this concept, but instead of featuring children, the new version would focus on the gibberish that often comes from the mouths of our elected officials. I think “Politicians Say the Darndest Things” would be a ratings winner.

We could start with the childish rationalizations of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell when asked why he is so determined to craft a new version of Trumpcare behind closed doors and then rush it to a vote on the Senate floor this week without any public hearings.

The smooth-talking McConnell explained there had been a “bajillion hearings” on the subject. If he is referring to the number of times Republicans in the House have tried to repeal Obamacare, he might be correct (although I’m not sure exactly how much a bajillion is). But there has been no serious debate in Congress about what comes next.

Last week’s unveiling of the Senate version of health care reform saw President Trump giving thumbs up to the legislation while noting the plan will need some tweaking. Nonetheless, he promised the final version would be “very good.” That’s our president — a master of summing up the minute details.

If you recall, candidate Trump made the repeal of Obamacare a top issue of his campaign last year. Remember he also promised to protect Medicaid from cuts. However, both the House and Senate versions of Trumpcare call for Medicaid cuts (although the Senate version is somewhat less draconian).

Deep cuts to Medicaid is a deal breaker for many moderate Republicans, especially those facing re-election next year. Earlier this month, U.S. Sen. Bob Corker told the Press he wanted to see a “big piece” of the Senate’s Obamacare repeal and replace bill to include Medicaid reform. The word “reform” in GOP-speak generally translates to mean “deep cuts.”

Specifically, Corker said he and his Republican colleagues want to give states like Tennessee “more flexibility” when it comes to Medicaid. That means states where Republicans control the state government are not likely to see Medicaid expansion anytime soon.

That also means poor and lower-wage working families will suffer as a result of the decisions made by state lawmakers, who often enjoy very generous health care plans subsidized by their taxpayers.

You might remember that Trump told one of the leading purveyors of fake news (the Washington Post) last year: “We’re going to have insurance for everybody.”

That sounds like a single-payer plan to me, which would revolutionize this country by allowing more Americans to start their own businesses or grow existing ones once they are free from high health insurance costs. It would allow employees to take their talents to other companies or professions without fear of losing health care coverage.

I know — that’s silly talk. Political pundits often write the darndest things.

