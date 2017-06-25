Conservatives have good reasons to dislike Trump

Prager makes a game of trashing liberals, but I think he senses a special threat from anti-Trump and Never-Trump conservatives. They give no indication they’ll bend. With Trump’s general approval falling, their influence can only grow and therein may lie our salvation.

They’re leery of shaping foreign policy in ways to protect the Trump family’s financial interests. Even more importantly, they recognize the danger to our nation’s foundational values in catering to Trump’s autocratic whims and tendencies.

I know in my heart that they are as shaken as I by House Speaker Paul Ryan’s defense of Trump’s improper, if not worse, handling of the FBI director. That our president still has so little sense of how government should function legally and constitutionally, and shows little willingness to learn, and is still being accommodated and excused by one in Ryan’s position is unacceptable.

A comic on “The Late Show” offered a brilliant metaphor for the president, “a horse loose in a hospital,” and I’ve no doubt anti-Trump conservatives concur. As long as he is relatively unhobbled by Congressional oversight, there‘s not much limit to the damage he could do.

Conservative critics watched Trump, bedazzled by Saudi Arabia’s ostentatious splendor, swell like a peacock under the fawning attention of his Saudi hosts and dozens of assembled Arab leaders. Maybe he doesn’t know, as informed conservatives do, that Saudi anti-Western behaviors have harmed and continue to threaten Americans and Europeans like no other Middle Eastern country, including Iran.

He seems unaware of the fact that it’s the Sunni Wahhabi sect (almost synonymous with the House of Saud) that created the “charities” that founded and still run the schools across the region and even in Europe and America that train imams and students in the most extreme interpretations of Islamic law.

Then on to Israel, where he embarrassingly announced he’d just arrived from the Middle East. And then to Europe for the most damaging performance of all. He was boorish and disrespectful to the distinguished company in which he found himself, ultimately trashing NATO to Putin’s delight.

One has to wonder if Trump’s puzzling behavior has to do with the fact that his Trump brand has had much greater success in Muslim countries than in Europe where his Trump family business ventures almost always meet stiff local resistance. (They can’t help but see in him the quintessential Ugly American.)

His misguided action to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement couldn’t have been more abhorrent to many thinking conservatives, dramatically drawing out the “suspense” to magnify his importance, in a childish display of arrogance. Thinking conservatives understand the economic advantages of advancing clean or cleaner energy and listen when major U.S. corporations (including Exxon Mobil) detail important reasons to remain in the Paris accord.

Most also understand the moral imperative to protect the planet. They tend not to deny science or distrust advanced education in general. Dennis Prager identified the holdouts as urban intellectuals (trying to make those words pejorative). Oh yeah, he’s right. They read. They think. They learn. They follow evidence. They consider consequences.

Prager says he’s “never advocated for electing moral politicians,” though he prefers people of “good character.” He has a point there. Some presidents have shown character flaws but have been very effective presidents. But this is different. Trump is infamous for lack of character, having exhibited the shallowest of moral understanding. And his ineffectiveness may be our best hope.

Our president lies to us, routinely, as a matter of course. The Washington Post fact checkers found no less than 632 outright lies in his first 100 days as president. The entire world knows he can’t be trusted and is struggling to adjust to that astounding reality. Ramifications likely to flow from that, to recall our second worst president, should not be misunderestimted.

Trump has a history of fraud and defaulting on debts. Cheating people. One doesn’t get to be known and shunned within one’s profession for no cause. Evidence builds that our president may have a history of facilitating money laundering involving Russian oligarchs aimed at economic advantage to himself.

Forbes magazine recently documented a different type of money laundering involving the (ostensibly charitable) Trump Foundation’s use of his son Eric’s charitable foundation. Eric, to his credit, garnered millions for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital, but his father couldn’t resist finding a way to redirect a sizable amount into his own coffers. Lordy, that’s our president.

It boils down to character. Prager and die-hard Trump holdouts could find the answers they seek within themselves if they chose. The Never-Trump conservatives seem to be way ahead of them, having done that a long time ago.

Jennie Young of Elizabethron is a retired language arts teacher.