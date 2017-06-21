Charter schools should be judged on results

Uh huh.

Class hatred is the left’s catch-all excuse for the evils of the world. The problem with the rich, in the mind of the left, is that they have succeeded, at least in terms that the left deplores and the rest of the world applauds (silly, foolish rest of the world). In spite of the left’s moralizing about the evils of letting the winners of life’s lottery keep their winnings, most people reason that it’s not a lottery when everyone has the same opportunity to get rich.

Equality of opportunity implies, even requires, inequality of results. That’s not a bug, that’s a feature of the system, and only die-hard socialists seem to think it’s wrong.

Here is what the most successful people in the world (at least in monetary terms) understand that the left finds so infuriating: it’s results that count. It’s not effort or desire or brains or ambition — all those things are necessary but insufficient to guarantee success. It’s certainly not good intentions, which pave the road to hell. It’s not luck, either, although it doesn’t hurt to be lucky. In the end, what you’re doing is working, or it’s not.

If it’s not working, you figure out the problem and fix it. If it’s working, you figure out why and do more of it. And because you understand that any success is only temporary, while you’re perfecting what you’re doing now, you’re figuring out what you’re going to try next.

Sounds simple, but if it was, everyone would do it and be successful. And therein lies the trouble with public schools, and why so many people, not just the rich, are looking for an alternative.

Without a doubt, mandatory, publicly-provided education was a great leap forward when it became the norm in the late 19th century, but no sooner had it begun than it ran into problems. Truant officers had to be employed to corral unwilling kids. Books and movies in the 1940s and 1950s like “Blackboard Jungle” documented the near-impossibility of enticing kids to learn what they had no interest in learning.

Even today, when the value of an education is far clearer than it was even 50 years ago, public schools struggle to teach kids who don’t see the point, who are lazy, or don’t have parents who provide the incentive they lack.

Now, none of this very much affects the wealthy. Their kids go to private schools. Their motives are beside the point (although we’ll gladly concede that snobbery and sundry prejudices play no small part), because, most of the time, private schools do in fact provide a better education, and results count.

So we have a paradox. If the rich aren’t impacted by the sorry state of public schools, why are so many deeply invested in the struggle to establish charter schools? Could it be that they really do care about the poor and middle class?

Well, yes, I think they do, and once again, their motives are beside the point, although we’ll gladly concede that the rich understand that their success is in no small part a function of and dependent on the welfare of the poor and middle class. That, and the fact that the rich are just like you and me, only they have money.

Left-wing propaganda notwithstanding, the vast majority care as deeply about their fellow man as anyone — and they have the resources to do something about it.

So why charter schools? Because results count. Publicly-run schools have had well over a century to make their case, and while many succeed, far too many fail, particularly those that serve the poorest communities. The model is flawed, and only true believers who refuse to believe their lying eyes fail to see it. Can we agree that insanity is doing the same old thing the same old way and expecting different results?

Charter schools marry public financing of education — an unambiguous good — to the flexibility, high standards and innovativeness of the private school — also an unambiguous good — and introduce the competition of the free market, which almost always results in better outcomes for everyone. Not even their most ardent supporters pretend that they are a perfect solution, but early results are promising.

It’s a model that deserves a fair chance to show what it can do — and that’s something that everyone who truly believes in providing the best possible education for our children should be favor of trying.

Kenneth D. Gough of Elizabethton is a semi-retired businessman.