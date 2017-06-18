What you don't know could get you fired

“You might be surprised by what’s legal in Tennessee — and what’s not,” wrote Phillis Rambsy, a partner in the Spiggle Law Firm, who has offices in Nashville and Washington, D.C.

Intrigued, I called her office in Nashville last week to learn more. Rambsy told me most of her practice involves employees who say they have been discriminated aganst in the workplace. In most cases, Rambsy said she does not believe most employers purposely set out to discriminate against their workers. The problem is many employers don’t fully understand the law.

She said the language of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibiting employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin and religion “is clear.” Even so, Rambsy told me “implicit bias” often comes into play.

Rambsy, who is an occasional contributor to the Huffington Post, told me many Tennesseans are often shocked to learn that what they think an employer can and can’t do to them in the workplace is incorrect. For example, employees in Nashville were surprised to learn that skipping work to engage in political activities could earn you a pink slip. They were fired after they participated in “A Day Without Immigrants” in the Music City.

Officially, the company said the employees were discharged for failing to comply with its “no call-no show” policy. Rambsy said while the Constitution protects some of their First Amendment rights when employees participate in political or social justice events, that does not mean they have an absolute right in Tennessee to engage in such activities.

The same is true for sexual orientation. Tennessee has no law that protects gay or transgender employees from losing their jobs. Some municipalities — such as Memphis, Nashville and Knoxville — do protect city employees from being fired based on sexual orientation. Those protections, however, don’t extend to employees in the private sector.

In addition, Tennessee law prohibits local governments from even trying to pass ordinances to extend such protections to private employees. That’s a prime example of a preemptive law designed to prevent local governments from setting the bar higher on such issues than that allowed by lobbyists and special interests at the state Capitol.

Tennessee law on the minimum wage is another example. There is no state minimum wage set in Tennessee. Instead, the minimum a boss can pay a worker in Tennessee is dictated by the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 an hour and last raised in 2009.

Meanwhile, take solace in the fact you can’t be be fired in Tennessee for simply being a smoker. Tennessee Code Annotated: 50-1-304 says, “No employee shall be discharged or terminated solely for participating or engaging in the use of the product not regulated by the Alcoholic Beverage Commission that is not otherwise proscribed by law if the employee participates or engages in the activity during times when the employee is not working.”

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.