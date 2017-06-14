Celebrating the special role dads play in our lives

It seems that our society tends to minimize or diminish the role of dads — in movies and TV shows, dads are often played for laughs and portrayed as overgrown children. But in reality, a vast majority of modern dads play a vital role in the lives of their kids and families. In most families, both mom and dad contribute to the everyday household management, activities, chores and discipline and are equally invested in the lives of their kids.

Research is clear about the importance of dads.

Ron Rohner studied fathers for over fifty years and came to the surprising conclusion that dads contribute more to the development of kids’ personalities than their mothers, particularly when it comes to the results of rejection. Being rejected by dad can cause a child to have long-term trust issues, short term behavioral problems and even lead to drug abuse later. Interestingly, the effects of being rejected by a mother aren’t as severe. (This doesn’t mean that every child who is rejected by his father is going to be a problem child, of course, but that rejection can predispose a child to these issues.)

Boys who have good relationships with their dads tend to handle stress better as adults. Kids, both boys and girls, who have close relationships with their dads (often built through playing together) tend to form closer relationships to others as adults.

Kids whose dads take an interest in their academics tend to have greater success in school and more interest in learning, regardless of the fathers’ own educational backgrounds. (In other words, a dad’s involvement in his child’s school life will be a better predictor of the child’s success than whether dad has a GED or a Ph.D.)

More importantly, a father’s level of involvement is often a predictor of his child’s behavior — more involved dads tend to have better behaved children. There are a variety of reasons for that, including the higher self-esteem and better self-control associated with having a dedicated dad.

Moms and dads bring different qualities and strengths to the family table — that’s why a happily married mom and dad provide the ideal family structure for children. (Please note, I didn’t say that’s the only set-up that produces happy, successful kids. Obviously, great kids can come from a variety of family situations and having both mom and dad present doesn’t guarantee success.)

But one of the unfortunate side effects of the trendy “gender is meaningless” lie is that moms and dads are interchangeable and both aren’t necessary. While there are many moms who pull double duty and do an amazing job, nothing can replace a dedicated dad.

Luckily, kids whose dads aren’t present or involved are often able to have influential father figures such as grandfathers, uncles, teachers, coaches or family friends step in and offer some of the benefits of a dad. Little boys need fathers in their lives to show them how to be men and little girls need dads to teach them how men should treat them.

Anecdotally, everyone who is fortunate to grow up with a dedicated dad has a few good “dad stories.” My siblings and I recall things like our dad’s driving lessons, sage advice and his quiet but clever humor. He was endlessly patient in playing board games or listening to our stories and he was always present for our big and small moments.

He taught me to appreciate classical music, Elvis and old movies and showed me by example the importance of honesty and integrity in all situations. Now, he’s a dedicated grandpa who still has the patience of Job.

I quizzed my kids about favorite memories of their dad and nearly all centered around something funny or silly, but it will be interesting to ask them again in 20 years. The bond between fathers and daughters is extra special.

As a mom, it’s endearing to watch your husband as a dad; whether patiently teaching a son how to shoot a basketball or playing Barbies with a daughter, it’s one of the unexpected joys of motherhood. In our household, I’m the go-to parent for comfort, reassurance or advice, but dad is the one willing to play games, go on adventures or inspire endless giggles.

Dads bring so much to our families and our society. They deserve to be appreciated, celebrated and encouraged every day, not just one Sunday in June. Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful dads, grandfathers and father figures in our lives who make a difference every day.

Rebecca Horvath of Johnson City is a wife, mother and community activist.