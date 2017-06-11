Trumpcare is a cruel health care disaster

House passage of their American Health Care Act was a phony gesture to placate a petty, ego-driven president by staging a pretend win for him to crow about. It was cowardly, and it could hardly have been more offensive.

The House bill shunts the responsibility for implementing the legislation away from them to the states. First, however, it must pass the Senate, where it’s more likely to be tossed aside. Hey, so what if in the meantime they terrorize a few tens of thousands who desperately need the insurance Obamacare provides.

In case the details of this haphazardly created healh care cruelty are not fully understood, please read on. Even those who look at health care as a product you buy if you can afford it, and forgo if you can’t, should feel the earth shudder a bit under their feet with this new version.

The legislation allows states to apply for waivers to permit insurance companies the option of refusing to cover pre-existing conditions or, should states require coverage, allow them to increase premiums according to the client’s age and pre-existing conditions. For instance, a 40-year-old could see an increase of $4,340 for asthma, $5,510 for autism, $5,600 for diabetes, $8,490 for mental illness, $17,320 for pregnancy, $18,720 for congestive heart failure, $20,430 for drug dependency, $26,580 for rheumatoid arthritis, $72,980 for lung, brain, and other cancers, or $142,650 for metastastic cancer. The list is far longer and doesn’t make good reading.

But states can set up high-risk pools for that, they insist, where folks with pre-existing conditions can get help. They say they’ve allotted enough for those folks to get as much as $3,000 to pay for those increases. That amount is a joke and they know it.

Those who feel secure because their employer provides insurance should look again. Under Obamacare businesses with 50 or more employees have to offer health insurance that meets basic standards, and smaller businesses receive help to provide it. Under the ACHA, states can allow businesses to weigh the pros and cons of providing those benefits and opt out if they feel it’s to their advantage. Regardless of what their state requires, businesses can forum shop any state that receives a waiver not to cover pre-existing conditions, and use that state’s lower standards for their employees — even in solidly blue states that will not seek waivers.

Some House Republicans, who seem somewhat embarrassed by what they’ve done, say no state would be so stupid as to ask for waivers, but guess what? Wisconsin’s governor has already said he might. (I even doubt the U.S. Supreme Court would have given states the option of opting out of Medicaid expansion, on principle, if they thought any would be so dumb. But 29 did opt out, all with Republican majorities in their statehouses.)

Trumpcare allows states to opt out of many insurance benefits, like emergency room care, ambulances, pregnancies. Expect a quick decrease in mental health and drug coverage. Also older people can be charged up to five times younger clients’ rates.

The Trumpcare AHCA drastically cuts the number of insured whose hospital bills are now covered but doesn’t restore funds to cover uncompensated care to hospitals. Many hospitals have suffered in states that refused Medicaid expansion (seven in Tennessee have closed or severely cut services so far). The AHCA would force them into far worse conditions. Expect hospital closures at a faster clip because they are also planning to cut Medicaid by $900 billion. (Don’t forget — as much as 70 percent of Medicaid is nursing home care.)

Here’s the zinger. The AHCA, by the way, is the biggest tax give-away to the rich in one bill ever. It’s a $300 billion tax cut for individuals who earn $200,000 a year or $250,000 for couples.

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City, voted for this cruel mess, but — wow — can he parse the language to paint it as a masterpiece. I direct him to fellow Republican, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who said it like this: “The easiest thing to do is to run over the weak and those who live in the shadows, those who don’t have much. It’s not what my party ought to be.”

Twenty House Republicans voted with all Democrats against this patently evil creation and in so doing chose not to shame and disgrace their districts. Tennessee’s 1st District representative has been building a legacy of apparently thoughtless acquiescence to inflexible ideology.

Just wait. He’ll hide behind reminding us that Tennessee’s 1st District voted for Trump. Like we should be proud of it. If you think what Trump says is important, then remember this: Trumpcare AHCA is nothing like the health care he promised.

Judy Garland of Johnson City is a community health care activist.