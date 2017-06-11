Keeping local taxes low and fair to all property owners

Property taxes are the main revenue-raising tool for local governments, although there are some small towns and cities (Unicoi’s being one) who survive solely on sales taxes. With 2018 being an election year for counties and many local municipalities, local officials have been eager to hold the line on taxes.

It hasn’t not been easy, however, thanks to politicians in Nashville and Washington, D.C. Yes, it may be sound politics for an elected official in state or federal government to vow never to raise taxes, but such pledges make for poor public policy. These promises are also hurtful to local taxpayers.

State and federal officials have, for many years now, escaped tax increases by saddling local governments with unfunded mandates. Simply put, local taxpayers are being made to pay for all those silly anti-tax pledges.

Shifting the tax burden from one level of government to another is simply dishonest. So is failing to explain to voters how they are being made to pay in other ways to cover the government’s cost of doing business. How many times have legislators increased state fees while bragging to voters that they have not raised taxes?

Although heavily criticized by many homeowners, the property tax system in Tennessee is much less oppressive than that of other states, like California, where residents see both their property values and their property tax rates increased regularly. Tennessee law requires periodic reappraisals of all property on the tax rolls. Homeowners, however, should not panic. Property owners have a right to appeal all new appraisals.

Once these reappraisals are completed, local governments are asked to recertify their property tax rates. That requires the property tax rate to be adjusted — based on the amount of new dollars coming in — to match the amount collected under the last tax rate adopted by the county.

Technically, it’s considered a hike to the property tax if a government claims new revenues without making such an adjustment. And in years when property values have decreased, local governments have the option of raising the tax rate to recoup those lost dollars.

The idea is the property tax burden is spread out among new homes and rising property values. This generally results in a lowering of tax bills, which is why Washington County’s property tax rate has often been one of the lowest in the region.

Unfortunately, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for local governments to rely on natural growth as a tool for keeping tax rates low. You can thank your local state lawmakers for that.

State Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, is one of the masterminds behind the concept of “de-annexation,” which he and other state lawmakers could soon regret. He has also been successful in shutting down a city’s power to annex by ordinance. Both these approaches will prevent municipalities across Tennessee from growing and benefiting economically.

And when towns and cities don’t prosper, neither does the state.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@ johnsoncitypress.com. Like him on Facebook: www.facebook.com/JCPressRobertHouk. Follow him at Twitter.com/houkRobert.