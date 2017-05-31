All the trouble that just one taste can lead to

Over the past several months I have noticed that the number of breweries in our area has increased. When I looked up the number of breweries in Tennessee, the list just went on and on.

It seems that there is a new one every week or so. It makes me wonder if we really need this many places that serve alcoholic beverages. It seems that the more places where it is available, the more that will be consumed and the more impaired drivers we will have on the road.

One such establishment advertised that there would be 100 different brews to sample. I suppose many would like to try them all, and that makes me wonder what that would do to their driving skills. I don’t think I would want to ride home with them.

Along with all accessibility of so much alcohol, I have noticed that ads for alcohol are shown in prime time on TV. Many young children see these daily; and unless taught otherwise, they will see nothing wrong with drinking alcohol.

Another thing about this matter that bothers me is the way many organizations use alcohol to raise money for worthy causes. I have seen on TV or read in the newspapers about a certain organization that raises money to help babies with birth defects. They hold wine-tasting parties to raise money for their cause. The intake of alcohol by the mothers during pregnancy is often the cause of birth defects. Using a wine-tasting party to raise money in this way seems like a double standard to me.

Recently, I heard of another organization that was having a wine-tasting party to raise money for the care of abused children. When the alcohol that was to be served was described it was not just wine, but other much stronger drinks as well. Again, I see a double standard. Many abused children are harmed by someone who has had too much to drink.

There are many other ways that money can be raised for such worthy causes. Many organizations have walks where adults and children alike can participate. It seems to me that this is a much safer and healthier way to raise money. I hope the leaders of all organizations will consider the message given here.

With a brewery on every corner, wine-tasting parties used as fundraisers and alcohol ads in prime time on TV, what message are we sending to our young people?

Drunken drivers are a great menace to our society. Lives are shattered, families are broken up and innocent people are killed because someone drank too much and then got behind the wheel of an automobile. You might say, “Oh, it was only wine. I only tasted some. I know when to quit.”

We hear all the excuses, but here is something to remember. Every alcoholic had to take the first drink.

Bonnie Simmerman of Jonesborough is a rtired elementary school teacher. She can be reached at simmermanb@embarqmail.com.