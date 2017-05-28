Running a campaign from Mountain City to Memphis

Johnson City leaders are toying with the idea of updating the city’s oval “JC” logo. The current version has been in service since July 4, 1976. It’s time for a change, and I suggest it be done in the form of a contest.

Let citizens design the new logo.

A key question

The U.S. Senate’s voted last week to name the new federal courthouse in Nashville for the late Sen. Fred Thompson, who died in 2015 at age 73.

Thompson played many roles in his lifetime, both on screen and in the real world. He was a lawyer for a defendant who ultimately helped bring down a governor, a legal counsel to a U.S. Senate committee that helped bring down a president and a TV and film actor who skillfully played authority figures.

Over the years, many conservatives touted Thompson as the next Ronald Reagan. It’s true the two followed similar career paths. Like Reagan, Thompson was a movie actor. And like Reagan, Thompson left Hollywood for politics. Both shone brighter as campaigners than in the role of policymakers.

A protégé of the late Sen. Howard Baker Jr., Thompson was chief Republican counsel of the Senate’s Watergate Committee. In that role, it was Thompson who advised Baker to ask one of the most important questions of those hearings: “What did the president know, and when did he know it?”

The next governor

The 2018 race for governor of Tennessee is well underway. Several of the candidates in what looks to be a crowded Republican Primary have already made campaign stops in the Tri-Cities. Randy Boyd, a former member of Gov. Bill Haslam’s cabinet, was one of the first to stump in Johnson City. Of course, Boyd has some direct ties to this city through his business, which manages the Johnson City Cardinals.

Last week, the Boyd campaign announced 22 county mayors in East Tennessee have endorsed the Knoxville businessman for governor, including Dan Eldridge in Washington County and Greg Lynch in Unicoi County

Meanwhile, Bill Lee, another Republican businessman with deep pockets, campaigned in Northeast Tennessee last week. The Franklin resident made a stop at a popular barbecue eatery in Johnson City on Tuesday where Mayor David Tomita was seen in the house.

It’s been said over the years that to be competitive in a statewide race like governor, you have to campaign from Mountain City to Memphis. There is a story about Frank Clement making a trip to Mountain City while running for governor in the 1950s. The Democrat became extremely carsick while traveling the winding road from Shady Valley to Mountain City.

Clement was so happy to finally reach his destination that he announced the next time he traveled to Mountain City it would be on a four-lane highway. The two-time governor was never seen in Mountain City again, and residents of Johnson County are still waiting for that four-lane highway.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.