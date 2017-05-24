Taking a hike to give the Devil his due

It was truly a breathtaking sight to behold — especially at sunset when the sky’s full palette of color was thrust into full view. It will forever be engrained in my mind.

As beautiful as that may sound, there are places in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina that match that beauty. The Appalachians create rolling hills, beautiful valleys and some of the oldest waterways in the world. It has also created a culture in our area that respects the land, yet is still able to live off of it through agriculture and industry.

To say that I am an outdoorsman would be to offend true outdoorsmen. My many years of living in East Tennessee have produced few adventures that included the risk of running into bears and other such wildlife. I have wanted to see more of the region’s natural beauty. Recently, a good friend of mine invited me to go on a hike with her to a place deep in Southwest Virginia known as “The Devil’s Bathtub.”

Satan is someone that my Mom always taught me to try and avoid. After all, visions of the fiery furnace do not equate to a nice walk in the woods. Pitch forks and red horned suits also scare me so this hiking business to the Devil’s own bathtub initially sounded like something to avoid. My friend, the very experienced and avid hiker, assured me that I could handle whatever obstacles came our way during the four mile journey — two miles in and two miles out.

The road leading back to the trailhead was an adventure in itself. I admittedly do not know Southwest Virginia very well as most of my time has been spent in Northeast Tennessee. I was very thankful to have someone with me who knew the roads, as getting there would have been challenging even with GPS. My first reassurance that we were on the right track was a sighting of two streams merging into one and a sign naming the place “Devil’s Fork.”

Once we turned by the fork we were greeted by a sign that had a skull and crossbones on it. Now I’m not the best at interpreting signs, but I have seen a few pirate movies and I didn’t like the looks of what might lay ahead of me. In fact the trailhead is surrounded by forest on all sides and only marked by yellow paint on trees. There is a sign near the front of the trail that points the way to the bathtub — a mere two miles away.

If you are really looking for a challenge there is a nine-mile hike that will take you there as well. The two-mile hike was the one for my avid hiking partner and me.

Two miles may not seem very far, but what we soon realized was it also meant making more than 12 creek crossings along the route. By creek crossings — that means hoping that there are enough rocks to step on to get you across without getting too wet or even worse taking a full dive into freezing cold water. This became very challenging even to my avid hiker friend, who ended up in the river during more than one crossing.

As you get closer to getting to the prize of seeing The Devil’s Bathtub, you begin to realize that the journey is something more like “Raiders of the Lost Ark” rather than a walk through a summer meadow. In fact, once getting to the final stretch, one must navigate across a large wet rocky area that is being fed by a waterfall in the distance.

After navigating around a couple of large boulders, you can see the bathtub just across from where you are standing. Unfortunately, the final rise toward the bathtub also involves scaling a small ledge — something not recommended for children or seniors.

Once you do get around the ledge, it’s just a short walk along wet rock up to The Devil’s Bathtub. The bathtub itself was formed by many thousands of years of running water, as it sits near the bottom of a nearby waterfall. The water is crystal clear and you can see directly to the bottom. It is beautiful and a prize worthy of the journey.

There is also a small hill above the bathtub that I understand is used as some sort of launching area for those brave enough to take the bath in water that is freezing cold all year round. On this particular day, my avid hiker friend and I chose the more prudent thing was to head back home.

The Devil’s Bathtub proved to be a very enjoyable hike. Be warned though, this is not an easy one to try to make. You need to heed the skull and crossbones and give the Devil his due as anything named after Satan himself is sure to have its perils.

Hattiesburg, Mississippi native Mike Estes is a senior vice president in the banking and financial industry. He and his family live in Johnson City.